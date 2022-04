Associated Press

Mikal Bridges was playing his 47th minute of basketball on Tuesday night when he leaped into the air, threw down a huge two-handed jam and pulled himself up on the rim with a little sneer for good measure. Bridges scored 31 points and blocked four shots in arguably the best game of this pro career, leading the Suns over the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series. Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists, bouncing back from a subpar performance in Game 4.