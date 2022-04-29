Breaking News:

Yogi Roth catches up with Dan Lanning at the 2022 NFL Draft

First-year Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth before an eventful first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Six of Lanning's former players at Georgia were selected in the first round, while Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick.

