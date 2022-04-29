Yogi Roth catches up with Dan Lanning at the 2022 NFL Draft

Reuters Videos
STORY: Earlier, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youths at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque , the latest outbreak of violence at a site revered by Muslims and Jews.At least 42 Palestinians were injured in the early morning clashes at Islam's third-holiest site, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.Israeli police said they intervened when hundreds of people began hurling rocks and fireworks, including in the direction of the Western Wall, where Jewish worshippers gather.There were almost daily confrontations at the mosque this month when Ramadan overlapped with the Jewish celebration of Passover, which brought hundreds of thousands of Muslims and Jews to the heavily policed site in the old city.From early morning, residents of cities such as Bethlehem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank lined up at Israeli checkpoints to visit Al-Aqsa.Many people made their way to the Old City of Hebron and the ancient Ibrahimi mosque, passing through Israeli checkpoints and roadblocks.Ramadan ends next week and the final Friday of the fasting month often sees especially large crowds gather at Al-Aqsa.