Yogi Roth catches up with Dan Lanning at the 2022 NFL Draft

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab is your weekend betting guide for a pair of marquee playoff NBA matchups in this episode of Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. First, in Minneapolis, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night in a game 6 of a series that feels destined for seven. The T'Wolves are a 1.5 point home dog for the matchup, so why not throw a little juice that way if you agree this series will go the distance? Later, the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in game 1 of an eastern conference semifinal between the reigning champs and one of the league's elite franchises. Frank talks Khris Middleton's injured MCL, his game 1 pick and finds some value in betting the Finals champion & Finals MVP coming out of this series. Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily on your podcast app of choice.