Associated Press

The Dallas sensation led his Mavericks to victory, though, and helped them stop a six-game home losing streak. Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Curry, leading the Mavericks to an entertaining 134-132 win over the Warriors on Saturday. The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points.