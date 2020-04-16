Yogi Roth analyzes USC quarterback JT Daniels' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth reacts to the news that USC quarterback JT Daniels has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Roth says Daniels will likely test a new rule on one-time transfers, but that the possibility remains that he returns to the Trojans next season. A former five-star prospect, JT Daniels earned the starter job as a freshman in 2018, but his season was cut short in 2019 after sustaining an ACL injury in the Trojan's first game of the year.