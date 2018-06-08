Yoel Romero Fails to Make Weight on Second Attempt for UFC 225

Yoel Romero UFC 221 weigh-in

Despite being given an additional two hours to make weight for UFC 225, Yoel Romero missed weight on his second attempt on Friday.

Romero blew his eligibility to win the interim UFC middleweight championship when he failed to make weight for his UFC 221 bout with Luke Rockhold earlier this year. Though he didn't win the interim title, Romero won the fight, knocking Rockhold out in the third round. He suffered little ill effect from failing to make weight, as he was still granted a shot at current champion Robert Whittaker.

The two were scheduled to fight in a rematch in the main event of UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago in a battle for Whittaker's belt.

Yoel Romero misses weight twice at UFC 225 weigh-in

Romero blew his shot at the undisputed title as well, as he was the final fighter on the scale during Friday's official weigh-in tipping the scale at 186 pounds, a full pound over the limit for a championship bout. Per Illinois' regulations, he was given an additional two hours to try and hit the mark.

When he return nearly two hours later, Romero weighed 185.2 pounds, which was still 0.2 pounds over the limit for the fight. He was not allowed any additional time to try and lose two-tenths of a pound.

At the time of publication, there was still no word as to whether or not the fight would remain intact without the belt on the line or if the bout would be canceled altogether.

Whittaker won the first fight with Romero, taking a unanimous decision over Cuban Olympic silver medalist at UFC 213 in July of last year.

UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (at 10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero (185.2)*

Rafael dos Anjos (169) vs. Colby Covington (169)

Holly Holm (146) vs. Megan Anderson (146)

Andrei Arlovski (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)

CM Punk (169) vs. Mike Jackson (170.5)

Story Continues

Prelims (at 8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Alistair Overeem (244) vs. Curtis Blaydes (254)

Cláudia Gadelha (116) vs. Carla Esparza (116)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Mirsad Bektic (146)

Rashad Coulter (247) vs. Chris de la Rocha (261)

Early Prelims (at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Sergio Pettis (126)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)

Mike Santiago (145) vs. Dan Ige (146)

*Romero weighed 186 on his first attempt; two hours later, he weighed 185.2 pounds

