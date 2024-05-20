Yodice: An exciting, memorable, record-breaking and sometimes weird spring is over

May 19—Next Sunday, a column reflecting on the entirety of the 2023-24 prep sports year.

Today, we wave goodbye to the spring, and a couple of weeks that featured an expansion of dynasties, a handsome measure of atonement, first-timers — and countless track and field athletes shattering state records left and right, either individually or in a relay.

CELEBRATIONS: First off, let me acknowledge the Albuquerque Academy girls swimming/diving program, which has won eight consecutive state championships.

However, with due respect, it is my contention that the most potent prep dynasties going in New Mexico are the Cleveland boys track and field program, which on Saturday won its eighth straight blue trophy, and the unstoppable Academy boys tennis players, who defy description. The Chargers earlier this month won state for the 21st time in a row, and we have all — including yours truly — not given this its proper due.

On the next tier, there are the likes of Los Alamos and St. Michael's track and field (boys and girls), La Cueva boys and girls tennis, Academy girls golf and Academy girls tennis, all of whom are working on multiple-year runs atop their divisions. Aa a sidebar, a hearty wish for a happy retirement to La Cueva boys tennis coach Dick Johnson, who went out on top. Dick has been an advocate for prep tennis for decades.

And congratulations to the team champions in each of the five spring sports.

FIRST-TIMERS: I have long had a soft spot for programs that win state for the first time and get their hands and feet into that wet cement forever.

Among them in the spring are the Volcano Vista boys golfers, the Oak Grove/Menaul baseball team, and of course the Grants Pirates baseball program.

Grants had never even appeared in a state final until Saturday. The Pirates were poised to break through in 2023 as a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, but didn't make it out of the quarterfinals.

This season's group, a 2 seed, won dramatically in extra innings in the semifinals, then held off Artesia in the Class 4A final on Saturday.

Grants has long been thought of as a basketball town, but the dudes on the diamond are elbowing their way into the picture.

For Oak Grove and Menaul, a relatively new co-op and one that will end in 2025 when Oak Grove goes solo, that victory was impressive in its own way, since neither school has been fielding baseball players for very long. And the Owls took down Eunice, a school with 18 state titles, more than anyone in the state.

INCHING UP: Now tied for third on that baseball list is La Cueva, with an even dozen championships, square with Carlsbad. The latest one was an unusual 3-2 win Saturday night against Cleveland at Santa Ana Star Field.

Week 2 of the Class 5A baseball playoffs featured a few close matchups, none closer or more exciting than that somewhat odd title game.

La Cueva scored its three runs strangely: on an RBI single that should have been a foul ball but was blown violently back into play by Mother Nature; and then on back-to-back bases-loaded walks with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

(Incidentally, I sincerely hope Cleveland pitcher Joseph Stevenson won't beat himself up after those two walks. He was extremely valuable to the Storm in their quarterfinal and semifinal victories, and he was, understandably, devastated. Chin up, youngster, you were one of the reasons Cleveland reached the championship game in the first place.)

La Cueva — the only No. 1 seed to play in a baseball championship game on Saturday — won with its head coach, Gerard Pineda, standing out by the UNM tennis courts, as he had been ejected in the sixth inning. In a weird twist, his softball counterpart at La Cueva, Ron Romero, was suspended for one playoff game last weekend because the Bears used electronic equipment to convey pitch calls, which is allowed in baseball but not softball — though you have to believe that's going to change sooner rather than later.

I would love to be able to share with you how Pineda monitored the game after he was dismissed, but don't yet have the answer. A head coach being tossed in a state final, any sport's final, was an extraordinarily rare sight. And it ended a week that had more baseball ejections than any of us would want. The Volcano Vista incident from a week ago, which led to a handful of ejections, was unpleasant.

BUDS TO THE FINISH: Didn't get to write much about this on the day it happened, but it is worth expanding on here.

Leo Rocca of Albuquerque High and Connor Dils of Academy were the boys' 5A and 1A-4A state singles champions, respectively, but more than that, they've been friends since they were young boys and are doubles partners and travel together to out-of-state competitions during the prep offseason.

"It's a dream we've had for a long time," Rocca said of he and Dils winning state in the same season.

"Four years in the making," Dils added. "We've worked together — we still do work together every day. So to win together senior year is great."

Vivica Corley of Eldorado's three-set win in the 5A girls singles final over La Cueva's Cameron King was scintillating theater, maybe more riveting than anything that transpired in an individual sport the entire school year. And she is the fourth Corley sister to win state. She and her twin, Vianca, both are juniors.

SHOW STOPPERS: The number of track and field athletes over the previous two weekends who went out and killed it at their state meets is just far too large for me to get to everyone here.

There was a massive group of boys and girls who were multiple state champions, some of them just on the track, some of them just in the field, some a hybrid of both.

And state records were falling in just about every other event, it often seemed like.

The second and final day of the big-school meet remains the most exciting single day on the prep sports calendar. Championship Saturday in basketball is a close second. The end of track is not the day that draws the most attention, but it is the day that has unleashes more sheer excitement and athlete brilliance than any other day of the year (detractors are welcome to voice their dissent, but you won't turn me).

So another spring has come and gone. When the lights were turned off at Santa Ana Star Field at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, this chapter of the school year ended.

We'll close the book on 2023-24 with my sprawling year-ender next Sunday.