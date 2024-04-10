Yoán Moncada leaves White Sox game with injury

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox’s third baseman Yoán Moncada left their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday after being unable to reach first base on a groundout in the second inning.

According to a post from the White Sox on X, Moncada left the game with a left abductor strain and he will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Those familiar with the White Sox so far this year may have had a light bulb go off in their head when they saw Moncada went down with a left abductor strain. That’s because it is the same injury designated hitter Eloy Jimenez suffered two weekends ago against the Detroit Tigers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: White Sox move Jimenez to 10-day IL, call up Grossman from AAA

Overall, it’s the third time this season a White Sox player has injured himself simply running the bases. On top of Moncada and Jimenez’s left abductor injuries, star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. also landed on the injury list after he came up limping into second base after hitting a double against the Kansas City Royals last Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Luis Robert Jr sent to 10-day IL, White Sox recall infielder from AAA

The White Sox said Robert Jr. was diagnosed with a right hip flexor strain and placed on the 10-day injury list the following day.

In 42 plate appearances this season, Moncada has gone 10-37 (.270) with three doubles and a triple, while compiling a 121 OPS+.

The White Sox next game is Wednesday at the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 5:10 p.m. CT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.