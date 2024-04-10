Yoán Moncada headed to the IL, possibly done for the season as White Sox call up replacement

CLEVELAND — Yoán Moncada’s season — and time as a member of the Chicago White Sox — May be at an end after the club announced an injury update Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to tonight’s series finale at Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain and recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

According to the White Sox front office, Moncada’s estimated recovery time is 3-6 months. He suffered the injury while running to first base in the second inning of last night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Moncada is 11-39 (.282) with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four runs scored in 11 games this season.

Colás was hitting .321 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, three walks and six runs scored in eight games with Charlotte this season. He appeared in 75 games as a rookie with the White Sox in 2023, hitting .216 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI.

According to Spotrac, the sixth year of Moncada’s six-year/$69 million contract is a club option for $25 million, and given the tandem of his injury history and team owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s penchant for pinching pennies, one might ask if his days on the South Side are numbered.

