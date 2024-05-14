YMCA Special Population swimmers awarded
May 13—THOMASVILLE — Special Population swimmers completed another successful year of swimming at the Thomasville YMCA under the direction of longtime volunteer Jack Howell. They gained confidence in and around water, learning life-saving skills.
Cross Creek Elementary School
Mrs. Bostick's Class
Jewelliaunna Brown
Ke'Narrious Smith
Christian Mickens
Sawyer Slater
Hunter Hepburn
Angeliyah Wells
Special Swim Award: Ke'Narrious Smith
Mrs. Mercer's Class
Hunter Beasley
Charlotte Coppedge
Paisley Sneed
Trey Forgille
Cissy Esra
Special Swim Award: Trey Forgille
Thomas County Middle School
Mrs. Redd's Class
Tyler Watkins
Avagrace Snead
Caleb Gordon
Hunter Stephens
Zy'Asia Quimberly
Parker Nix
Mrs. Payne's Class
Caleb Mickens
Jerimiah Barnes
Brooke Knight
Tyrekk Sanders
Remeatris Thomas
Ara Gladstone
Maddie Powe
Maddy McGregor
Austin Mathis
Special Swim Award: Remeatris Thomas
Thomas County Central High School
Mrs. Garland's Class:
Jaren Rathel
Chance Davis
Kayla Booker
Gabriel Knight
Mrs. Tanner's Class:
Markilia Samuel
Ashton Anderson
Joseph Baldwin
Gavin Weier
Mr. Wilson's Class:
Jadien Rice
Special Swim Award: Jadien Rice
Cairo High School
Mr. Stephen's Class
Noah Barnes
Tylik Cotton
John Mercer
De'Michael Washington
Mrs. Owen's Class
Shirley Morey
Conner Collins
Mrs. Bentley's Class
Michael Turner
Kenneth Sims
Special Swim Award: Noah Barnes