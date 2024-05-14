Advertisement

YMCA Special Population swimmers awarded

thomasville times-enterprise, ga.
·1 min read

May 13—THOMASVILLE — Special Population swimmers completed another successful year of swimming at the Thomasville YMCA under the direction of longtime volunteer Jack Howell. They gained confidence in and around water, learning life-saving skills.

Cross Creek Elementary School

Mrs. Bostick's Class

Jewelliaunna Brown

Ke'Narrious Smith

Christian Mickens

Sawyer Slater

Hunter Hepburn

Angeliyah Wells

Special Swim Award: Ke'Narrious Smith

Mrs. Mercer's Class

Hunter Beasley

Charlotte Coppedge

Paisley Sneed

Trey Forgille

Cissy Esra

Special Swim Award: Trey Forgille

Thomas County Middle School

Mrs. Redd's Class

Tyler Watkins

Avagrace Snead

Caleb Gordon

Hunter Stephens

Zy'Asia Quimberly

Parker Nix

Mrs. Payne's Class

Caleb Mickens

Jerimiah Barnes

Brooke Knight

Tyrekk Sanders

Remeatris Thomas

Ara Gladstone

Maddie Powe

Maddy McGregor

Austin Mathis

Special Swim Award: Remeatris Thomas

Thomas County Central High School

Mrs. Garland's Class:

Jaren Rathel

Chance Davis

Kayla Booker

Gabriel Knight

Mrs. Tanner's Class:

Markilia Samuel

Ashton Anderson

Joseph Baldwin

Gavin Weier

Mr. Wilson's Class:

Jadien Rice

Special Swim Award: Jadien Rice

Cairo High School

Mr. Stephen's Class

Noah Barnes

Tylik Cotton

John Mercer

De'Michael Washington

Mrs. Owen's Class

Shirley Morey

Conner Collins

Mrs. Bentley's Class

Michael Turner

Kenneth Sims

Special Swim Award: Noah Barnes