YISD hosts state gymnastics championship this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bel Air High School will be the hub for the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state competition this weekend.

Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will host the event happening at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the Bel Air Athletic Complex, at 731 North Yarbrough Dr.

Multiple high school gymnasts from across Texas will be in El Paso to compete in various categories.

Admissions for the event is $20 per session. For more information on buying tickets or the event, you can visit YISD’s Athletics website here.

