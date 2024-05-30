Yikes! World No. 1 Nelly Korda makes a 10 on par-3 12th at 2024 U.S. Women’s Open

Nelly Korda entered the week a winner of six of her last seven starts, including the Chevron Championship at the first major of the year. It’s easy to see why the No. 1 player in the world was the heavy favorite at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

However, her week might effectively be over after just three holes.

Korda, who began her day on the 10th, opened with a bogey and was sitting at 1 over when she arrived to the par-3 12th.

Her tee shot went long into a bunker, from where her bunker shot crossed the putting surface and found the water short of the green. After taking a drop on the far side of the penalty area, Korda proceeded to rinse two more balls in the water.

After losing a whole sleeve, she walked off the green with a septuple-bogey 10.

Photo: U.S. Women’s Open shot tracker

Korda will need something special over her next 33 holes to make it to the weekend.

This Nelly meltdown on 12 is hard to watch. Three holes into her USWO and it feels over. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) May 30, 2024

