Yikes!!! Twitter reacts to Jamal Adams’ awful first half vs. 49ers

Doug Farrar
·2 min read

Well, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has not had the greatest of weeks. After getting burned by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on a crucial touchdown, Adams responded by insulting the appearance of the wife of New York Jets reporter Connor Hughes on social media, and then doubling down when he was asked about it. This after Hughes responded to Adams’ play against Ferguson with one simple word: “Yikes.”

If any of that was supposed to inspire Adams to new heights against the San Francisco 49ers… well, it hasn’t quite worked out that way. On the first play of the game, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took the ball for 74 yards and a near-touchdown. While Adams was far from the only Seattle defender lapsing on the play, we’re not quite sure what No. 33 was doing to help contain McCaffrey’s moves.

Then, with 8:18 left in the second quarter, Adams tried to follow receiver Deebo Samuel up and over the seams, and that REALLY didn’t go well.

As one might expect, social media was eager to point out Adams’ mis-steps.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire