Yikes!!! Twitter reacts to Jamal Adams’ awful first half vs. 49ers

Well, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has not had the greatest of weeks. After getting burned by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on a crucial touchdown, Adams responded by insulting the appearance of the wife of New York Jets reporter Connor Hughes on social media, and then doubling down when he was asked about it. This after Hughes responded to Adams’ play against Ferguson with one simple word: “Yikes.”

If any of that was supposed to inspire Adams to new heights against the San Francisco 49ers… well, it hasn’t quite worked out that way. On the first play of the game, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took the ball for 74 yards and a near-touchdown. While Adams was far from the only Seattle defender lapsing on the play, we’re not quite sure what No. 33 was doing to help contain McCaffrey’s moves.

First play of the game pic.twitter.com/pDh7lfzAVD — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 10, 2023

On the first play of the game, Christian McCaffrey ran 66 yards before being contacted, getting tackled just short of the goal line. McCaffrey has gained a league-high +254 rushing yards over expected this season, including +69 on the 72-yard run.#SEAvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/5y69SfVwRB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 10, 2023

Then, with 8:18 left in the second quarter, Adams tried to follow receiver Deebo Samuel up and over the seams, and that REALLY didn’t go well.

Deebo Samuel scores a long touchdown. Jamal Adams also featured. VIDEO pic.twitter.com/fQeiBAcY89 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 10, 2023

Deebo runs past Jamal Adams for the long TD. pic.twitter.com/y0hUCGY2ow — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 10, 2023

As one might expect, social media was eager to point out Adams’ mis-steps.

jamal adams is one of the rare safeties who looks for a teammate to blame during the play. most dudes wait until the receiver is sauntering into the end zone. — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) December 10, 2023

Jamal Adams going on Twitter to attack innocent people after the Seahawks lose by three TDs today pic.twitter.com/iocAGBGVaS — alexSSN (@alexSSN) December 10, 2023

Jamal Adams matched up on Deebo Samuel? pic.twitter.com/HlcC1UaJB3 — Josh Bell (@Baby_Belluga22) December 10, 2023

Jamal Adams, always going lower. https://t.co/Pdui4nirFc — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 10, 2023

NOBODY TWEET “YIKES” ABOUT JAMAL ADAMS BEING BURNT! https://t.co/5DHvUygUMv — Monte (@MONTECRI5TO) December 10, 2023

Jamal Adams got cooked there. YIKES. Oh wait I shouldn't say yikes or he might come after me 😂 — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) December 10, 2023

