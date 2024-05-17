YFAC hosting state's first shoe circuit live basketball event

May 16—Over 200 teams from around the country will be in Norman this weekend for the 3SSB Girls Circuit, a three-day event hosted at the Young Family Athletic Center.

The event offers girls ages 12-18 an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts from colleges across the country. The 3SSB Girls Circuit consists of four sessions, three in the United States and one in Italy.

Kellen McCoy, the athletics supervisor for the city of Norman, said a shoe circuit live event has never been hosted in the state of Oklahoma. There are four major shoe circuits: the NXT League, Nike EYBL, Under Armour Next and the Adidas 3SSB.

"There undoubtedly will be future college and WNBA stars playing at the YFAC this weekend, right here in Norman, Oklahoma," Rayford Young, speaking on behalf of his family, said in a release from the City of Norman. "It is truly a special honor to host this live period showcase event.

"There was a ton of work done behind the scenes in regards to the Young Family, Norman Regional Hospital, Norman City Council and the Adidas Basketball Brand to make this happen."

The event begins on Friday and ends on Sunday. Day passes are available for $20 as well as weekend passes for $60.

For more information, call (405) 321-9322.