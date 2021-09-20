When Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday, he said that left guard Pat Elflein is unlikely to play against the Texans on Thursday night due to a hamstring injury so it was no surprise to see him listed as a non-participant in practice on the team’s estimated injury report.

Rhule also said that he is concerned about defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos‘ ankle and Gross-Matos also would have sat out practice on Monday. Gross-Matos had one tackle on nine defensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Rhule said there was no concern about running back Christian McCaffrey after he missed some time with cramping on Sunday. He’s not on the injury report at all.

Tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and defensive end Morgan Fox (ankle) would have been limited participants. G Dennis Daley (hip), T Taylor Moton (ankle), RB Giovanni Ricci (knee), and TE Tommy Tremble (groin) would have fully participated in the session.

Yetur Gross-Matos wouldn’t have practiced for Panthers Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk