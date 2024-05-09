Yeti, Squall, Ice among potential team names for Utah NHL team

The Arizona Coyotes will become the new Utah franchise in the NHL, but will play initially without a nickname. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Yeti, Squall and Ice are among 20 potential names for the NHL's new Utah franchise, the Smith Entertainment Group announced.

The list of names were released Wednesday as part of a poll for fans, who will vote until May 22 in the first round of the naming process. The names that advance to the next round of voting will be revealed this summer.

Players for the Utah franchise will wear jerseys that read UTAH on them during their inaugural season in 2024-25.

Smith Entertainment Group, which owns the franchise, will determine a logo, mascot, colors and other branding decisions after a name is selected.

The list of other potential names for the franchise also includes: Mammoth; Outlaws; Hive; Freeze; Canyons; Glaciers; Mountaineers; Frost; Blizzard; Powder; Fury; Blast; Venom; HC [Hockey Club]; Black Diamonds; Caribou; and Swarm.

Fans can select up to four names during the first-round of the voting process. The NHL announced April 18 that the Arizona Coyotes franchise was moving to Salt Lake City.

Billionaire Ryan Smith, who heads the experience management company Qualtrics and the Smith Entertainment Group, also owns the NBA's Utah Jazz and co-owns MLS club Real Salt Lake.