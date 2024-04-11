Yeti builds on the SB165's Red Bull Rampage legacy and says the latest addition to its next-gen mountain bike range is more capable than ever

Yeti SB165.

The Yeti SB165 is the brand's Red Bull Rampage proven, hard-hitting gravity-focused mountain bike. Yeti has tested the SB165 to the highest downhill standards and says it's "at home between the tapes and on the toughest, steepest terrain, but also equally capable of being ridden as a freeride bike or bike park smasher."

It's been around since 2019 and now Yeti say the longest travel bike in its range has been reconfigured and the new model will fit the bill as a ready-for-anything MTB, capable just about anywhere. So what's changed on the SB165? I had a look over the details to see...

Rider on the new Yeti SB165

New suspension details

One big stand-out change on the SB165 is the front travel, and the previous 180mm fork now drops 10mm to 170mm. Depending on the build, either the Fox Factory 38 Grip 2 fork or the Fox Performance 38 are the options Yeti has chosen. The coil rear shock remains at 165mm and the Fox Factory DHX2 is the shock completing the suspension components.

Elsewhere on the suspension, the SB165 comes with Yeti's latest Switch Infinity system which has been re-engineered with improved seals, bearings and hardware. The next generation of pivot suspension design gives riders greater suspension sensitivity and a stiffer chassis with a claimed longer bearing life than ever before.

Only the top of the range Turq models (T-series) will be equipped with the latest Switch Infinity system. Yeti doesn't say what the (slightly less fancy) C-Series gets, we can only assume an older version, but they do add you can buy the latest system as an upgrade, but no costs have been revealed on that just yet.

A redesigned linkage uses a patented, two-piece shock wishbone design to fasten the shock and has been featured on other Yeti models. Yeti says this design optimizes the leverage rate and also moves the shock forward in the frame. This positioning allows for a greater range of shock compatibility, decreases stand-over height, increases water bottle compatibility, and boosts downtube clearance. It is also claimed to make shock removal quick and easy.

Yeti SB165 rear suspension view

MX configuration

The new Yeti now comes as a mullet (MX) mixed-wheel configuration with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear with the previous model having twin 27.5-inch wheels. DT Swiss provides its EX1700 MX custom wheels on the two top-tier T-Series T2 and T3 builds which feature the T-Series carbon fiber frame. The two slightly cheaper C-Series carbon fiber frame builds get DT Swiss E1900 rims with all models rolling on the Maxxis Assegai 2.5 Exo+ at the front, and Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 Exo+ on the rear.

Yeti SB165 in Gloss Raw colorway in woods

Geometry tweaks

The new editions come in four size options, from S to XL. Compared to the outgoing SB165, the geometry sees some very minimal changes. The head angle is unchanged at 63.5 degrees. The reach lengths are reduced ever so slightly by 0.1mm and are now 430mm on the size S, 460mm on M, 480mm on L, and 505mm on the XL. Seat angles also have minimal tweaks, going from 77 degrees to 76.8 degrees across the sizing. Chainstay lengths now grow in 2mm increments from 433mm on the S size – formerly the length across all sizes in the previous version.

Yeti SB165 from end close up

Frame additions

There are a host of rider-friendly updates to the frame too. First, a shortened seat tube means the new SB165 can now run, full-stroke longer dropper posts. Riders will be able to use 150mm dropper posts on Small frames, 175mm on Medium and 200mm+ dropper posts on L-XL.

The SB165 has a threaded aluminum bottom bracket shell with integrated ISCG-05 tabs, and Yeti say this critical drivetrain interface is now more durable, cleaner, and easier to service.

Frame protection comes in the form of a new downtube protection system featuring two layers that work together, with the foundation of the system being a rubber under-guard that cushions against the frame. There is also an external hard cover for extra impact resistance underneath the bottom bracket area of the frame. The cover is also removable which should also make dropper post cable routing a breeze. Cable routing is fully internal with secure closures at entry and exit points eliminating the dreaded cable rattles and rub.

Yeti SB165 BB close up

Yeti SB165 availability, pricing, and spec

Pricing on the SB165 starts at $6,300 for the entry-level C2 and $7,300 for the C3. The T-series models start at $7,900 for the T2 and $9,200 for the T3. Both models of the T-series are available as frame-only purchases at $4,800. We are yet to see UK and European pricing and will update as and when it appears.

For more information check out the build specs below and visit Yeticycles.com for more information on the entire Yeti range of mountain bikes.

SB165 T3

The Yeti SB165 in Spruce colorway side on

Frame: Turq Series Carbon, 165mm

Fork: Fox Factory 38 GRIP 2, 170mm

Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XO Eagle

Shifters: SRAM AXS Pod

Bar: Yeti Carbon

Crankset: SRAM X0 Eagle Carbon

Seatpost: Fox Transfer, Dropper

Saddle: Silverado

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 220F, 200R

Wheels: DT Swiss Custom EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Spruce or Gloss Raw

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $9,200

SB165 T2

The Yeti SB165 T2 in Gloss Raw color side on

Frame: Turq Series Carbon, 165mm

Fork: Fox Factory 38 GRIP 2, 170mm

Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XO1 Eagle

Shifters: SRAM XO1 Eagle

Bar: Yeti, Carbon

Crankset: SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon

Seatpost: Fox Transfer, Dropper

Saddle: Silverado

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 220F, 200R

Wheels: DT Swiss Custom EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Spruce or Gloss Raw

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $7,900

Yeti SB165 C3

Yeti SB165 C3 in Gloss Raw

Frame: C Series Carbon, 165mm

Fork: Fox Performance 38, 170mm

Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 165mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX AXS Eagle

Shifters: SRAM AXS Pod

Bar: Burgtec, Alloy

Crankset: SRAM GX Eagle

Seatpost: OneUp, Dropper

Saddle: Silverado

Brakes: SRAM Code R 220F, 200R

Wheels: DT Swiss Custom E1900

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II

Color: Spruce or Gloss Raw

Sizes : S-XL

Price: $7,300

Yeti SB165 C2

Yeti SB165 C2 in Spruce