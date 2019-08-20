We are yet to see what Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai is capable of

The Oregon State offense has a lot to prove this season, and it starts with Noah Togiai.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior from West Valley City, Utah, is finally 100 percent healthy. As a freshman in 2015, Togiai was one of four true freshman to play and earned the starting spot five games out of the ten he appeared in. In 2016, Togiai suffered a season-ending knee injury and only played in two games. Once he found the field again, he has proven to be a stable connection at tight end. His hands are strong and his route running is pristine.

Togiai enters his final season in Corvallis, OR healthy and hungry.

"He's done a lot of good things," Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren told NBCSNW. "I think last year he was probably like 80 percent… I don't think we really saw what he's capable of doing in the pass game."

Backing Togiai up last season was standout freshman Teagan Quitoriano: 6-foot-6, 256-pound big man from Salem, Oregon.

He's determined to build off of last season.

"Things have slowed down for him. He's super strong and really does a nice job setting the edge for us," says Lindgren.

In the video above, we got to sit down with Lindgren to talk about the tight end group and what they can bring to the table this upcoming season for Oregon State.

