Yet more trophies for Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

Football
The PFA awards were announced.
Truly honoured. Thank you @PFA for this! 🏆🔥 #PFAawards #PFA50 pic.twitter.com/QCosuSu4zQ
— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 29, 2023
🤵🏻♂️😍❤️ https://t.co/NmvLaR4lmi
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 29, 2023
Proud to represent an incredible year for @mancity and as always to be voted for by other players is extra special! #pfaawards ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dccghF3lrk
— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) August 29, 2023
Starboy 💫#UCL pic.twitter.com/gvmZCYYVbB
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 30, 2023
Manchester City marked a memorable day.
#OnThisDay in 2015, we signed @KevinDeBruyne 👑✨
Tell us your top three KDB moments at City 👇 pic.twitter.com/YjoGailFqx
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 30, 2023
Tim Krul was a happy man.
Buzzing to have made my debut last night and thank you for the welcome this week. Good win and into the hat for the next round.@LutonTown #caraboacup pic.twitter.com/cTVQRo0mrE
— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) August 30, 2023
Gabriel Jesus was looking forward to Arsenal’s first Champions League campaign in seven years.
Looking forward! ⚽️🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/J5VawBsLb4
— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) August 30, 2023
Cricket
Chris Woakes stuck the boot into Mark Wood.
No thanks mate…. Seen enough of you this summer 😴
— Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 30, 2023
Formula One
McLaren reminisced.
One of our most successful dates in history! Four @F1 victories landed on this day! 🙌
🏆 James Hunt, 1976 🇳🇱🏆 David Coulthard, 1999 🇧🇪🏆 Kimi Raikkonen, 2004 🇧🇪🏆 Lewis Hamilton, 2010 🇧🇪#F1 pic.twitter.com/HQ7TGosxR9
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2023
A new lid for Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
A retro suit deserves an old school helmet 😎
–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/oL0uh53GmV
— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 30, 2023
Happy birthday.
Celebrating our founder, Bruce McLaren, on what would have been his birthday. A true leader, a great driver and an inspirational character. Forever with us. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FGcoH0j7tc
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 30, 2023
Tennis
Feliciano Lopez hailed Andy Murray’s landmark victory in New York.
I hope he will get the recognition he @andy_murray deserves for this outstanding achievement. pic.twitter.com/MdjTdkGEaJ
— Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) August 30, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.
Get well soon @DominikKoepfer! 🥲🤜🏻🤛🏻 No one likes to win like this, but felt great tonight returning to a court that is so special to me! 🗽😍💥
📸 Getty & @usopen pic.twitter.com/ctzNftC9g0
— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 30, 2023
Great start @usopen 💪🏻🎾😅🗽🍎🇺🇸🙏🏻💙#usopen #fights #hardwork #trusttheprocess #enjoy pic.twitter.com/WMj71vehQb
— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 30, 2023
Rugby League
England paid tribute to the retiring Josh Hodgson.
👏 Thank you for the memories, Josh!
🏴 #EnglandRL pic.twitter.com/5P4c6lDQ1x
— England Rugby League (@England_RL) August 30, 2023