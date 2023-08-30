Yet more trophies for Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

The PFA awards were announced.

Proud to represent an incredible year for @mancity and as always to be voted for by other players is extra special! #pfaawards ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dccghF3lrk — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) August 29, 2023

Manchester City marked a memorable day.

#OnThisDay in 2015, we signed @KevinDeBruyne 👑✨ Tell us your top three KDB moments at City 👇 pic.twitter.com/YjoGailFqx — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 30, 2023

Tim Krul was a happy man.

Buzzing to have made my debut last night and thank you for the welcome this week. Good win and into the hat for the next round.@LutonTown #caraboacup pic.twitter.com/cTVQRo0mrE — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) August 30, 2023

Gabriel Jesus was looking forward to Arsenal’s first Champions League campaign in seven years.

Cricket

Chris Woakes stuck the boot into Mark Wood.

No thanks mate…. Seen enough of you this summer 😴 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 30, 2023

Formula One

McLaren reminisced.

One of our most successful dates in history! Four @F1 victories landed on this day! 🙌 🏆 James Hunt, 1976 🇳🇱🏆 David Coulthard, 1999 🇧🇪🏆 Kimi Raikkonen, 2004 🇧🇪🏆 Lewis Hamilton, 2010 🇧🇪#F1 pic.twitter.com/HQ7TGosxR9 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2023

A new lid for Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

A retro suit deserves an old school helmet 😎 –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/oL0uh53GmV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 30, 2023

Happy birthday.

Celebrating our founder, Bruce McLaren, on what would have been his birthday. A true leader, a great driver and an inspirational character. Forever with us. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FGcoH0j7tc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 30, 2023

Tennis

Feliciano Lopez hailed Andy Murray’s landmark victory in New York.

I hope he will get the recognition he @andy_murray deserves for this outstanding achievement. pic.twitter.com/MdjTdkGEaJ — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) August 30, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.

Get well soon @DominikKoepfer! 🥲🤜🏻🤛🏻 No one likes to win like this, but felt great tonight returning to a court that is so special to me! 🗽😍💥 📸 Getty & @usopen pic.twitter.com/ctzNftC9g0 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 30, 2023

Rugby League

England paid tribute to the retiring Josh Hodgson.