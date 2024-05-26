Yet another Tee Higgins trade idea pops up amid contract speculation

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins isn’t going to stop coming up in trade speculation and ideas anytime soon.

Bengals fans know the feeling well after going through pretty much the same thing with then-franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates recently, too.

Case in point, alongside a recent mock trade that sent Higgins to the Jaguars, he’s also been tabbed as part of a list that suggests shocking trades that should happen.

Joey Tansey of Bleacher Report suggested the Jets should make a move for Higgins, giving the Bengals 2025 second and third-round picks in return:

The Jets have an extra third-round pick in 2025 that will surely help them in any trade negotiations. It could send a few Day 2 picks to Cincinnati so that it can recoup something if the Higgins negotiations sour.

The Bengals aren’t going to move Higgins despite the contract standoff, the latest of which says that he hasn’t signed the tag yet and won’t be at OTAs.

So far, the situation has played out exactly like the Bates scenario and the two players even happen to share the same agent. Barring a stunner, the Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to work out an extension or he’ll play next year on the $21.8 million tag.

For his part, Higgins has said he anticipates being with the Bengals next year.

