Yet another stat to show Tom Brady's prolonged dominance originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Entering his age-42 season, Tom Brady is attempting to accomplish a feat himself that no other franchise has accomplished. Win seven Super Bowl championships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots dynasty has spanned almost 20 years, and Brady has been a dominant force in the league basically the entire time. What's probably the most devastating part about playing Brady and the Patriots is that no matter the roster, no matter who they're playing against, they figure out a way to efficiently pick you apart.

Perhaps nothing encaptures that fact more than a stat Pro Football Focus shared on the league's leaders in "Elite graded games" since 2006.

PFF classifies an "Elite" game if a quarterback has a 90.0 rating or higher in their grading system. Brady leads all quarterbacks since 2006 with 29 of them, followed by Drew Brees (27), Matt Ryan (18), Aaron Rodgers (17) and Peyton Manning (16).

Brady is a PFF darling, grading out exceptionally well in their third-down, big-time throw rankings and is considered a PFF Hall of Famer if he retired right now. Devin McCourty is the only other Patriot considered to be on pace for such an honor.

Brady figures to have at least a few more elite-graded games this season, especially with an improved running game and continued stability along the offensive line. Rob Gronkowski has retired, but the Patriots have upgraded their outside receiving threats that should open up the middle of the field for Julian Edelman and James White.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.