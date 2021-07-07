Yet another stat that illustrates how underrated Bengals WR Tyler Boyd is

Jessie Bates normally slots as the biggest example of an underrated Cincinnati Bengals player.

But wideout Tyler Boyd might not be far behind.

Boyd, quietly one of the NFL’s better slot players, stepped in as the No. 1 option with A.J. Green struggling in recent years and excelled, including consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

And as Pro Football Focus just pointed out, Boyd has 51 catches of 15-plus yards from the slot over the last three seasons — good for most in the NFL.

It’s that leaguewide context that really illustrates just how good Boyd is, and it’s not like he’s been playing in potent passing attacks with consistently great quarterbacks.

That’s also just another part of the equation that has the team so hyped to pair him with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase — and to suggest Bengals fans should feel the same hype would be an understatement.

Tyler Boyd has 51 slot catches of 15+ yards in the last 3 seasons Most in the NFL pic.twitter.com/r1ltJwUMi2 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 6, 2021

