Yet another NFL insider certain that Steelers will trade for WR

Another day, another source who believes the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t given up on adding another wide receiver.

An experienced veteran who can take pressure off third-year pass-catcher George Pickens isn’t a want but a need.

The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora, the latest NFL insider to forecast Pittsburgh bringing in a receiver, said he’d be “stunned” if it doesn’t happen.

“I’m pretty bullish on the Steelers,” La Canfora said on Monday’s “In the Huddle” podcast. “They’re going to add a receiver at some point between now until the trade deadline. That’s going to happen. They’ve budgeted for it. They’ve been trying to make it happen. I’d be stunned if it doesn’t.”

The Steelers are currently $16.26 million in the red after restructuring Alex Highsmith’s contract in April. There are plenty more, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, whose deals can be renegotiated.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire