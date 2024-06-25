🎥 Yesterday's funniest viral moments from EURO 2024 and Copa América 😂

EURO 2024 continued on Monday with some late drama in Italy’s game with Croatia, and another win for Spain.

Here is the best that social media and the fans on the ground in Germany had to offer yesterday. Let us know in the comments if we missed anything!

Italians mad at food

That Albanian fan already showed us earlier in the tournament why you shouldn’t mess with spaghetti, but just in case you needed another reminder.

The Italian restaurant staff watching you cutting your spaghetti pic.twitter.com/5hgwwpIrwZ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 24, 2024

Italians are also pretty strict about when you should and shouldn’t drink cappuccino too, don’t forget.

Ravioli or Coq au vin?

Speaking of food, this Dutch TV skit is comfortably the best critique of VAR we have seen yet.

Ik ga hier zo goed op 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2QxKqHr7a1 — Kali Eta (@Aliketa_1908) June 24, 2024

It’s satire! At least, we think it is.

La Dolce Vita

POV: Your team just scored a 98th-minute equaliser to book their spot in the knockout stages.

christ we were so bad but my god what a moment Forza Azzurri🇮🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/jRMJNzXJ3M — Alfredo (@AzzurriTV1) June 24, 2024

The saddest MOTM ever

Luka Modrić’s goalscoring performance was enough to earn him the Player of the Match award, but that late Italy goal sent Croatia crashing out, and the 38-year-old maestro has likely played his last match for his country.

He didn’t exactly look thrilled to pick up his award after the match.

But this lovely tribute paid to him by an Italian journalist in the post-match press conference seemed to cheer him up a little bit.

Heads held high

Albania’s defeat to Spain meant they exited the tournament with just one point to their name, but Sylvinho’s side put up a good fight in a tough group, and their fans produced one of the most impressive marches to the stadium we’ve seen yet.

Turtle Power

UEFA bureaucracy means France captain Kylian Mbappé will sadly only be able to wear a plain black mask to protect his broken nose this summer, but that didn’t stop a company from Tuesday’s opponents Poland manufacturing this brilliant Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask for him anyway.

🚨 NEW: A polish company has made Kylian Mbappé a new mask. Goalkeeper Marcin Bułka will deliver it to him before or after the match vs Poland. @sz_janczyk pic.twitter.com/dMbkUlOYhz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 24, 2024

We hardly knew ye

The departing Scotland team were given a traditional Bavarian send off, but it came across like their exit was being sarcastically mocked, if the truth be told.

At least their early dart will give midfielder John McGinn more time to learn how to play ranking games.

Don’t think John understands the assignment 😭 pic.twitter.com/XdD2VJsgun — VillaVerse🧨 (@louisdebono2) June 24, 2024

The clean bandit

If you are going to invade the pitch, the least you could do is make yourself useful, like this Romania fan did.

Pretty funny how the stewards just let him get on with it.

Don’t forget the Copa América

Away from the Euros, the Copa América is also in full swing in the United States at the moment, and there’s been plenty of fun stuff going on there too.

Such as Neymar (remember him?) surprising some unwitting street vendors by asking to buy a fake Brazil jersey. Their reaction when they realise who he is is priceless.

E o Neymar que parou em um sinal a caminho do jogo do Brasil e fez isso aí KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/53J2zd9rbQ — Futmais | Menino Fut (@futtmais) June 25, 2024

Neymar seemed to be having a lot less fun when he watched Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Costa Rica later in the day though.

Neymar is STRESSED watching Brazil vs. Costa Rica 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/pprj6gdUaF — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2024

Look who else was in attendance at SoFi Stadium to watch the game. How Brazil could probably have done with one of his inspirational team talks.

Ted Lasso é o novo técnico do…#CampeonatoDoBrasileiro 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/oLTH44chOJ — Brasileirão Betano (@Brasileirao) June 25, 2024

It was also Lionel Messi’s birthday on Monday, and these Argentina fans gathered en masse in New York’s Times Square to serenade their hero.

EL "FELIZ CUMPLE" A MESSI EN LA MITAD DEL TIMES SQUARE 🔟🎂 En el banderazo realizado en el centro de Nueva York, hinchas de la Selección le cantaron el feliz cumpleaños a Leo 🔟🇦🇷😍 📹: @Facusantarossa pic.twitter.com/E6xDG9FTzE — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 24, 2024

The man himself seemed to appreciate the gesture.

🚨🚨 الأسطورة ميسي يطل من نافذة الفندق لتحية المعجبين 😍💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BocZCMNR8x — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) June 25, 2024

