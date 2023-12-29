Yes, Washington's offensive line is the nation's best, but can it outmuscle Texas?

NEW ORLEANS — Way back in August when the Texas football team first gathered for summer workouts, the offensive line made no secret about its ambitions.

Right tackle Christian Jones said the team wanted to win the Big 12 and put itself in position for the College Football Playoff. Mission accomplished for Texas, which faces Washington in a CFP semifinal Monday evening in the Sugar Bowl.

Jones also said his unit wanted to win the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line. The Longhorns fell short of that goal despite powering the offense to 476 points and 476 yards a game. To rub some Cajun seasoning on that wound, the award went to Washington.

Like Jones, Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu values what the award embodies. He said the Huskies' offensive line has hung up a replica of the award in its weight room as a reminder of the unity, production and dedication it takes to claim the coveted prize.

“It means everything,” said Fautanu, one of college football’s elite pass protectors. “When we were being awarded it, it was just one of those surreal moments you just never really ever forget. So we'll try and celebrate that a little bit more down the road. We’ve got to make sure to become prepared for this game because Texas doesn't care that we won the Joe Moore Award, you know what I mean?”

Byron Murphy II certainly knows that. The defensive tackle helps anchor a Texas run defense that gave up 80.8 yards a game, which is tied for second among all Division I football teams behind Penn State at 69.7 yards allowed per game.

“Congrats to those guys (Washington) for winning the O-line award and all that, but in my eyes, my guys (on the Texas offensive line) are better,” Murphy said. “They (Washington) are a good group of guys, a great unit, but I don’t feed into any of that. I’ll let my play do the talking on Monday.”

T’Vondre Sweat, Murphy’s fellow standout at defensive tackle, won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman. The 6-foot-4, 365-pound Sweat gave the Washington offensive front its respect, but also shrugged off the idea that the Huskies will be the best offensive line that Texas as faced this season — which includes his teammates in practice.

“They’ve won an award, but so have I,” Sweat said. “I’m just here, ready for New Year’s.”

Line matchup battle between elite units

The matchup between Texas' defensive line and the Huskies’ offensive linemen looks like the most intriguing game within the game, especially considering the contest between the coaches. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and Washington offensive line coach Scott Huff are good friends who have coached together at both Washington and Boise State, and Kwiatkowski credits Huff for welding together a cohesive unit that helped Huskies quarterback Michel Penix Jr. lead the nation with 4,218 yards passing.

“(Huff) is one of my best friends, and we know each other very well,” Kwiatkowski said. “He's done an outstanding job, and we'll have to go out on Monday and see how we can do against them. We’re excited for the challenge.”

That challenge extends to the Huskies’ running game, which doesn’t draw as many accolades as Washington’s high-flying passing attack but has proven plenty effective. Washington has averaged 162 yards rushing over its past four games, and running back Dillon Johnson had a season-high 256 yards rushing in a win over USC Nov. 11. Johnson says the stout Texas run defense jumps off the film, but he thinks his offensive line can clear some holes.

“They're good, man; they are absolutely good,” Johnson said about Texas. “But I think us having such a good pass game is going to open up a lot of room for our running game.”

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, right, goes through practice Thursday at New Orleans' Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl on Monday. Murphy helps anchor the second-rated run defense in the nation

Huskies front overcame injuries to win award

Washington lost the glue of the group in sixth-year senior center Matteo Mele, who suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the year. Redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford stepped in for Mele and shined despite usually giving up size at just 6-feet-2, 275 pounds. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the seventh-best center in the nation, and he’s especially effective in interior pass protection, allowing one sack, one hit, five hurries and seven pressures all season.

On the edges, Fautanu and redshirt sophomore right tackle Roger Rosengarten excel in pass protection. The Huskies rank fifth in the nation with just 11 sacks allowed, a stat that also factors in the hiccup-quick release by Penix Jr.

“Obviously, the offensive line does a good job of protecting (Penix), but it goes hand in hand,” Kwiatkowski said. “When the quarterback gets rid of the ball on time and is in rhythm, you're not going to get there.

“Most of the sacks that we've gotten or anybody gets is because the coverage forces a quarterback to hold it or quarterbacks try to do more than they should. The Washington offensive line does a really good job. They're very athletic. They do a good job working together. They obviously communicate very well, and they don't they bust (assignments) very much. We’ve got a huge challenge in front of us.”

In last year’s 27-20 win over Texas, Washington didn’t give up a sack or allow a tackle for a loss. Although Washington has just two starters back from that game, Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford said his team learned some valuable lessons.

“They’ve got some guys on that line that that can really drive you off the ball if you don't really come with your A game,” he said. “We know how tough of a line that is. And knowing that now, I think we'll come in with a better plan and better mentality.”

