Yes Virginia, the Arizona Cardinals are for real

File this story under “things that are sure not to come back and bite me” in a few days. Put it right next to the piece from last week on how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs do not have a Cover-2 problem…

But a major storyline this week is whether the Arizona Cardinals are truly for real, and they have a chance to solidify that case on Thursday night when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Granted, the visitors will be without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, but this is the kind of resume-building game that can prove to those hesitant that yes, the Cardinals are for real.

However, you can go ahead and make the case in their favor even before Thursday night.

And that is what I am going to do now.

The Kyler Murray show

Of course, when you think of the Cardinals the first name that comes to mind is Kyler Murray.

The third-year passer has been sensational this season, entering Week 8 having completed 73.5% of his passes for 2,002 yards, 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 8.26 ranks him fourth in the league, behind only Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Murray has an Completion Percentage Above Expectation of 7.5, second only to Prescott.

And as you can see here, courtesy of RBSDM.com, he is in pretty good company when it comes to quarterback efficiency:

The numbers translate on film, whether it was Murray’s sensational performance back in a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans:

Three throws from Kyler Murray in a nice win against Tennessee *Deciphering pre-snap and post-snap

*Hole shots

*Creating space in the pocket

*Layering throws

*Double-China 7 pic.twitter.com/eL2Gmgt7Pn — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 13, 2021

Or his performance a few weeks ago in a win over the Cleveland Browns:

Let's dive into three throws from Kyler Murray in a win over the Browns: *Alignment and scissors down in the red zone

*Working reads on double-dig

*Drift and throw a touchdown pic.twitter.com/2VZvwPjFsQ — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 18, 2021

Or even just last week, in a performance against the Houston Texans that has to be seen to be believed:

Three throws from Kyler Murray as Arizona remains undefeated. *A new hole shot standard

*Murray creating on the move

*Changing up the post/over pic.twitter.com/bCH3KXfpgP — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 25, 2021

Beyond the splash plays and highlight-reel moments, Murray has also taken some steps as a quarterback in terms of what he does from the pocket. Take this throw from Arizona’s win over the Minnesota Vikings:

On this snap, Murray takes advantage of the numbers in the box. Houston tries to slide down a safety late to get the numbers advantage, but the ball has been snapped and Murray hands the ball off to James Connor, who picks up 17 yards. However, if the Texans had brought that safety down into the box before the snap, Murray is going to throw one of the slant routes he has to choose from.

You will also see plays like this:

Here, Connor picks up six yards on the toss to the left, as he picks up blockers on the edge including left tackle D.J. Humphries. Newly-acquired tight end Zach Ertz executes the down block, taking care of the edge rusher which allows Humphries to get to the outside.

Now, the Cardinals are more efficient running the ball on RPO designs, according to the SIS data. They average 5.7 yards per attempt on such plays, contrasted with the 3.7 yards per attempt on straight run designs. Still, there is balance to their offense, across the board.

That is part of what makes them dangerous and difficult to defend. But what makes them a complete team, and for real, is a story to be told on the other side of the football.

Buying in on the defense

The real reason you can buy in on the Cardinals, if you are inclined?

The defense.

Last season, defensive coordinator Joseph relied on personnel and creativity. It was Joseph who rolled out a 0-6-5 package with linebackers and defensive backs composing the defense, and it certainly had its moments. That unit and packaged frustrated Russell Wilson during a Thursday night game, leading to a game-changing interception:

Revisiting Arizona's 0-6-5 which I wrote about last week: *Disguising the pressure

*Attacking from the edges with athletes

*Forcing quick throws

*Getting Isaiah Simmons involved pic.twitter.com/vBwYR8wqJQ — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 28, 2020

This year, however, is a different story. Before diving into the how, let’s look at the numbers. Right now the Cardinals are allowing just 16.2 points per game, which is tops in the NFL. However, as illustrated by Darren Urban, that includes a safety, a Kick-6 and a Pick-6 that were scored against Arizona when the defense was resting on the sideline.

There are other ways to quantify the success of Joseph’s defense this year. Returning to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, the Cardinals are right now the second-best defense in the league, with a Total DVOA of -21.0%, behind only the Buffalo Bills. They are good against the run (ranking seventh with a Rush DVOA of -21.5%) as well as the pass (ranking second overall with a Pass DVOA of -20.8%).

You can also look at their defense in terms of Expected Points Added:

In a graph such as this one, which measures EPA allowed on both run plays and pass plays, being in the upper right is the sign of a good defense.

When you are pinned to the top-right corner? That’s the sign of a great defense, and that is where you find the Bills and the Cardinals.

For Joseph, however, numbers are not the story. As he told Urban this week “Numbers can be tricky. You can move numbers around and make it look good or make it look bad. The one number we care about is winning the football game and keeping the points to a minimum and right now that is working for us.”

So let’s get to the how.

The Cardinals are pressuring opposing quarterbacks, sometimes via the blitz and sometimes with just four coming after the QB. They have pressured opposing passers on 25.7% of passing plays this year, 12th most in the league. They’ve knocked the opposing passer down on 11.1% of dropbacks, seventh-most in the league. Arizona also has 19 sacks, third-most in the league.

When you combine what they do on offense, with this ability to get after the opposing quarterback, you are going to have success.

And while the Cardinals will blitz — their 31.0% blitz rate is eighth-most in the league — what is more impressive are the moments when just a four-man rush creates creates advantageous situations for the unit. Take this example:

On this 2nd and 16 play, it is defensive end Zach Allen who gets home, working past the right tackle and flushing Trey Lance before finally getting to the quarterback for a sack.

But when they do bring pressure? They can get home in a hurry. Take this example against the Texans from last week:

The Rams run the Mesh concept on this play, and Arizona brings just four pass rushers. Jones gets pressure over the left tackle while Golden gets pressure on the right side, forcing Matthew Stafford to try and climb the pocket. But that is where he encounters both Corey Peters and J.J. Watt. The quarterback is forced to make a throw with pressure in his face, and he tries to hit the shallow crossing route working from right to left.

The pass falls incomplete.

What did the pressure do on this play? It prevented Stafford from seeing the breakdown in the secondary. Two underneath defenders run on the shallow crosser that Stafford targets, and that leaves Cooper Kupp, running the other shallow route, wide open for what could have been a huge gain. But since Stafford is pressured he cannot find that route, and the pass falls harmlessly to the turf.

And of course, pressure sometimes leads to interceptions, as it does on this play against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans:

Here, the Cardinals show pressure with six defenders, but rush just four as the two walked-up linebackers drop into coverage. Still, Tannehill is forced off the spot due to what is happening on the edges. He forces a throw into coverage, with the pocket collapsing, and the pass is tipped and intercepted.

So the Cardinals can get after you, both with extra rushers or with just four. The fact that they can pressure you with four puts them in position to run with some two-high looks. When you can play with those shells, dare teams to run the football, pressure the quarterback when he drops to throw, and keep the numbers advantage in the secondary? Well, that’s living out the cliched, stock answer of how to play defense: Get pressure with four and play with numbers in the secondary.

This year, according to SIS, the Cardinals have allowed a QBR against them of 70.2 when playing Cover 2 or Cover 4, that is the fourth best in the league. Only the Bills, the Panthers and the Steelers have fared better. Against those coverages this year, opposing passers have completed 37 of 53 passes for 347 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Of course, there is a tradeoff to be found here, and that is in run defense. Right now, the Cardinals are allowing 5.0 yards per carry, according to SIS, which is second-most in the league. Only the Los Angeles Chargers are worse, allowing 5.4. But, when you are leading games like the Cardinals do thanks to your offense, and you turn teams one-dimensional as a result, you can still be successful as a team.

Because, as Coach Joseph pointed out, the thing that matters most for a defense? Keeping points to a minimum. Right now, the Cardinals have allowed the offense to score on 24% of their possessions.

That is the best mark from any defense so far this season.

So are the Cardinals for real? In my mind, they are. With what they can do on both sides of the football, they might be a complete modern NFL team. They can throw, they can run, and they can stop you from scoring. They blitz when they want to, but they can get pressure with four, allowing them to play with two-high coverage looks and dare you to run the football.

Now yes, some might point to the teams they have played and wonder about the level of competition. But the numbers and the film tell the story. The Cardinals are for real.

