Yes, things seem dark in Florham Park, but the Jets are 5-2 so enjoy it

The New York Jets are 5-2. They have won four straight. They won in Denver for the first time since 2010. Their defense is playing lights out.

Yes, things may seem dark with the potential loss of running back Breece Hall, but the fact remains there is still plenty to be excited about with this Jets team. They are exceeding all expectations this season. This team won all of four games in 2021. They’ve reached five wins in just seven games in 2022 and there are more to come. A winning record is absolutely in the cards for this team. A playoff berth is still in the cards for this team.

In fact, the Jets still have more than a 60 percent chance to reach the playoffs.

Instead of posting the @tankathon current draft order, the usual Monday-morning deal in past years, let's try this: The #Jets have a 60.8% chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN analytics. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 24, 2022

Look at this defense. How incredible has this defense been playing? This unit is so darn good. In fact, take a look at these numbers for the Jets defense and you’ll see for yourself how great they’ve been playing.

#Jets defense over the last 4 weeks: – Points allowed: 2nd

– Yards/play allowed: 2nd

– QB hits + sacks: 1st

– Pass yards/attempt: 2nd

– QB rating: 1st

– Yards/rush: 6th

– % of 10+ yard plays allowed: 3rd

– Takeaways: 3rd

– EPA/snap: 2nd

– Pressure %: 5th Jeff Ulbrich: 📈 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 24, 2022

Just take that in for a moment. Lots of stats where they are top three in the league and a few where they are No. 1. Who cares who they have faced at the quarterback position? Backups, schmackups. Defenses still have to go out and execute and the Jets have done exactly that. They beat up Aaron freaking Rodgers, for crying out loud.

Even on offense, there is still plenty to like. Sure, Breece Hall isn’t going to be around, but Michael Carter is no slouch. He led the Jets in rushing as a rookie last season with 639 yards and averaged over four yards per carry. He also added 325 receiving yards. That’s almost 1,000 total yards as a rookie. Carter can handle his business.

Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and yes, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore all will have to step up and all have the ability to in the likely short-term absence of Corey Davis. There’s still talent on this offense.

Yes, Zach Wilson hasn’t been all that great lately. His last two games have been a bit disappointing. But overall, you have to admit he has been better than he was a rookie. Without Wilson, the Jets probably don’t beat the Steelers. Bottom line is the Jets are 4-0 with Wilson under center. He can definitely be better but he can also definitely be worse.

The Jets have two huge home games coming up against the Patriots and the Bills before their bye in Week 10. That includes next week when the Jets will honor former great offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson. A 6-3 record is certainly not out of the question heading into that bye week. Then coming out of the bye, they get the Patriots again and then the Bears, which is the week the Jets will honor Darrelle Revis.

The Jets also still have games against the Lions and Jaguars during the homestretch of the season. Get those and steal games elsewhere, this team can still get to ten wins.

The sky may seem like it’s falling on the Jets, but the fact remains this team is 5-2. They’re a half-game out in the AFC East. Enjoy it. The arrow is still pointing up both short-term and long-term for this franchise. Yes, be upset about the injuries. But also be happy for the potential this team still has and the direction this team is still going in. These aren’t the same old Jets.

