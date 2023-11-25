Yes, Texas can make the CFP. ABC broadcast outlines 5 key steps.

In the first quarter of Texas' final Big 12 regular season game against Texas Tech, the ABC broadcast shared a graphic outlining the Longhorns path to the College Football Playoffs.

Heading into the weekend, Texas is ranked No. 7 in the CFP, outside the top four teams who qualify for the CFP. The Longhorns can't falter but also need a bit of luck to get there.

Here are the five steps the graphic charted for Texas:

Texas win over Texas Tech, must win Big 12 championship

The Longhorns need to beat rival Texas Tech at home Friday night and win the Big 12 championship next weekend in Arlington.

Texas' opponent remains up in the air depending on the result of the Oklahoma State and Kansas State games Saturday.

Texas running back Keilan Robinson (7) runs the ball in for the first touchdown of the game past Texas Tech defensive back C.J. Baskerville (9) during the first quarter of the Longhorns' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Georgia wins SEC

Unlike the finalists in the Big 12 championship, the SEC championship is set between and No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama next weekend in Atlanta. Despite losing to Texas, a win for Alabama over an undefeated, top ranked team makes their one loss carry less value than Texas' loss vs. Oklahoma.

Bowl season: See the latest bowl projections for the Longhorns

Big 10 Champion needs to be undefeated

The winner of the Ohio State and Michigan game on Saturday will advance to play Iowa in the Big 10 championship. The loser of the Buckeyes and Wolverines game could very well lose a spot in the CFP as the winner remains undefeated.

An upset loss at the hands of the Hawkeyes by either of those teams doesn't bode as well for the Longhorns according to ABC.

Florida State is no longer undefeated

After losing quarterback Jordan Travis to injury last week, Florida State is now on the outside looking into the CFP at No. 5.

They'll need an undefeated resume with a win against rival Florida on Saturday and then in the ACC championship vs. Louisville the following week. A loss in either of those games bodes well for Texas.

Washington wins Apple Cup and Pac-12 championship

Washington is already a lock for next weekend's Pac-12 championship, but whether they play Arizona or have a rematch against Oregon depends on the results of this weekend's game.

ABC's graphic suggests Washington winning out, with a conference championship win against Arizona or Oregon, who also have their sights on qualifying for the CFP, bodes best for Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas path to CFP: Predictor on broadcast outlines route