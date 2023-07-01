Yes, NFL players were allowed to bet on the golf competition involving NFL players

As everyone learns more about the things on which NFL players can and can't gamble, it's important for the players to know exactly where the rubber meets the road.

Obviously, players can't bet on NFL games. But they also can't bet on NFL events. These include the Scouting Combine (e.g., who runs the fastest 40), the draft (e.g., who become the first pick), awards (e.g., MVP), and any of the Pro Bowl Games (e.g., possibly, who takes a shot to the groin while running that stupid obstacle course).

However, non-NFL events involving NFL players are fair game. For example, the NFL has informed PFT that the recent golf match involving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fair game for player wagering.

Even though it involves NFL players, it's not an NFL event, because the NFL isn't presenting it. If/when the NFL would produce an offseason competition involving golf or anything else, that presumably would become an NFL event.

The smart approach for NFL players is to bet on no sports at all until their NFL careers have ended. But because the NFL allows players to wager on sports other than NFL games and "NFL events," it's important to know where the line is, and to stay on the right side of it.