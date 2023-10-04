Yes, Michigan football is talented. But discipline is how they set themselves apart.

Michigan football has dominated each of its first five opponents so it's no surprise the Wolverines lead the country in a number of categories as a result.

Jim Harbaugh's program is tops in the nation in scoring defense (6.0 points per game), red zone defense (37.5% allowed), touchdowns allowed (0.6 per game), first down defense (11.4 allowed per game) and fewest tackles allowed for lost (two per game).

While much of that can be chalked up to the Wolverines' superior talent, there's also one key factor leading to the team's success that any team in the nation could have, should it improve one area: discipline.

Through four games, Michigan ranks No. 1 in the FBS in fewest penalty yards (93), fewest penalty yards per game (18.6) and No. 2 in fewest penalties per game (2.6).

That was highlighted Saturday against Nebraska when U-M didn't commit a single penalty in its 45-7 win.

“I know there were a few penalties that weren’t called, maybe both ways, but officials were letting the guys play,” Harbaugh said. “I think that’s part of it. But I think the biggest part is our guys really focused and dialed in on situational awareness, technique, and discipline, and they know the rules.”

Harbaugh and the players credit the team's "Teach The Game" periods as much as anything for the team's ability to toe the line between flying around at full speed while still remaining disciplined. Now in his ninth season in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh said it's been around so long, it's simply shortened to 'TTG'.

Each day throughout spring and summer camp and on Mondays during the season, the team will watch clips of other teams − college or professional − and decisions made in critical situations, and then assess why they were either right or wrong.

Senior edge rusher Braiden McGregor detailed one such film session when the team watched Virginia play N.C. State earlier in the month, when he remembers a personal foul penalty kept a late drive alive and ultimately allowed the Wolfpack to score the game-winning touchdown in a 24-21 victory.

The Cavaliers are still 0-5.

"Just the dumb penalties,” McGregor said about what he's taken away most from the sessions. “We sit there and they’ll bring up the clips and you’ll laugh, ‘Here we go.’ There’s some dumb stuff. The TTG that we do, they teach so much more about football. We’re learning the stuff the offense is doing, and just being more well-rounded as a team is helping us as a whole.”

Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome is in charge of the Monday film montage this season, and part of a good 'TTG' session is to make sure it cuts both ways. This week for instance, one of the clips was of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes running for a first down on third-and-8 from the New York Jets' 11-yard line.

He could have run into the end zone, but the Chiefs were up 23-20, so instead he slid down in the field of play, kept the clock running and kneeled out the game without giving the Jets even a chance to touch the ball again.

"Simple stuff like that,” said offensive lineman Zak Zinter. “Not a ton of us knew a bunch of that...before we got here. It’s really beneficial for us.”

Harbaugh doesn't like to compare his players or his teams, but he's repeatedly said this group is among the most football-savvy he's ever coached. It's backed up by the numbers, where the Wolverines have committed just one penalty in the first half of a game all season and not a single personal foul.

He uses the TTG sessions simply to drive home a further point.

“Don’t be this guy and make this penalty in this crucial situation,” Harbaugh said. “To throw the punch or lose your stuff. And it’s clips from all over college football, pro football. It’s great, it’s entertaining, it’s insightful, it’s a great learning experience.”

As the Wolverines prepare for their second road trip of the season to Minnesota on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBC), they do so knowing they'll face another team that won't beat itself. PJ Fleck's group is No. 3 in fewest penalties per game (2.8), No. 3 in fewest penalties (14) and No. 5 in penalty yards (141) and yards per game (28.2).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football is talented, but discipline is its bread and butter