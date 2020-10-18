Yes, Matt Patricia deserves credit for Detroit Lions' H-U-G-E victory over Jags

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez answers three pressing questions after the Detroit Lions' 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday:

How big was this win?

It was huge. H-U-G-E. You might shrug your shoulders and say to yourself, ‘Meh. It was the Jags.’ But consider this: What if the Lions had lost? That not only would have made them 1-4 but it would have put a loss to one of the NFL’s worst teams on Matt Patricia’s ledger. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t scream for the man’s head if he loses to a terrible team, and then refuse give him credit for doing what he was supposed to do by soundly thumping a terrible team, 34-16. Of course, this doesn’t mean the Lions are a good team. There were too many mistakes and missed opportunities that still casts doubt on their ability to beat decent teams. But it was a good first step coming off the bye.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II throws the ball under pressure from Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara during the first half at TIAA Bank Field, Oct. 18, 2020. More

Is there any question who the Lions’ starting running back is?

None. It is D’Andre Swift. This was his coming out party. The Lions finally took the kid gloves off and let him run — all the way to 116 yards and two touchdowns. Swift simply seemed electric out there, especially when he ran for 54 yards on his first carry. The last time the Lions had this kind of dynamic runner was Jahvid Best. Swift still needs to work on his route running. But it’s clear he and Adrian Peterson are the 1-2 punch the Lions need. Kerryon Johnson is a good asset in pass protection, but the Lions deserve credit for spending two second-round picks and taking a chance on signing an old free agent to cobble together a respectable run game.

How big was this game for the defense?

To quote a really smart sports writer I know, it was H-U-G-E. Don’t forget that for all the Jaguars’ struggles, their offense isn’t bad. They scored 30 points against Tennessee and came in around the middle of the pack in yards per game. But the Lions’ defense did its most important job by stopping the run and held the Jags to 44 yards rushing, including 29 yards by James Robinson (so much for finding running backs off the trash heap). They got an interception and forced two fumbles. It’s wasn’t perfect, though. They registered only one sack and two quarterback hits and they allowed the Jags to convert 54% of their third downs. But after the second quarter, the Jags never got within two scores. It was good complementary football and a model for what the Lions should strive for the rest of the season.

