Yes, Iowa Corn 350 winner Ryan Blaney has an Iowa connection

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway welcomed thousands this weekend in Newton for three races, including the highly-anticipated Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday.

Tire issues plagued drivers during the Iowa Corn 350, but it was No. 12 Ryan Blaney driving the Team Penske Ford Mustang that won the first NASCAR Cup Series in the Hawkeye State.

Here’s where Blaney and the drivers that won the Atlas 150 (ARCA Menards Series) on Friday and the Hy-Vee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) on Saturday are from.

Where is Ryan Blaney from?

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Advance Auto Parts Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning during the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024 in Newton.

Blaney was born in Ohio and raised in North Carolina, but the Iowa Corn 350 winner does have an Iowa connection.

Blaney is the first driver to win at the Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series.

Where is Lisa Blaney from?

Blaney parents both have ties to the Hawkeye State. His mom, Lisa Blaney, is from Chariton, about an hour southeast of Des Moines.

His dad, Dave Blaney, drove race cars and won the Knoxville Nationals in 1997.

Who won the other races at Newton’s Iowa Speedway?

Jun 15, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer (1) celebrates his win at the Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mayer won the Hy-vee Perks 250 on June 15. Mayer drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, according to NASCAR. The winner of the Atlas 150 the day before was Connor Zilisch, driving the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet, according to ARCA Menards Series.

Where are Sam Mayer and Connor Zilisch from?

Connor Zilisch (7) heads to the starting line for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Xpel 225 at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, 2024 in Austin.

Mayer’s hometown is Franklin, Wisconsin, according to JR Motorsports.

Zilisch is from Mooresville, North Carolina, according to the racecar driver’s Facebook page.

