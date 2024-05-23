'Yes, we can' - Germany's Müller believes in Euro 2024 title chance

Germany's Thomas Mueller attends a press conference ahead the International Friendly soccer match against Mexico. World Cup winner Thomas Müller firmly believes that Germany can win this summer's European Championship on home ground despite a series of disappointments at recent big events. Federico Gambarini/dpa

World Cup winner Thomas Müller firmly believes that Germany can win this summer's European Championship on home ground despite a series of disappointments at recent big events.

"Yes, we can absolutely do that," the veteran Bayern Munich forward told ntv.de when asked about the title chances of Julian Nagelsmann's team at the month-long tournament which starts on June 14.

Müller said that Nagelsmann has achieved a turnaround after Germany went out in the group stage of the last two World Cups, the last 16 at the Euros in 2021, and performed poorly unbtil the end of 2023.

"Especially the process after the November internationals, where we suffered two crushing defeats, and through to the March internationals and the restructuring of the squad, the team around Julian has given a lot of thought to this," Müller said.

Nagelsmann started the year with a clearly defined squad of core players and challengers which led to morale-boosting March victories against France and the Netherlands.

Müller, 34, is part of Nagelsmann's provisional squad while the likes of Mats Hummels and Leon Goretzka have missed out.

Müller said it was impossible to console players left out: "This event, this climax, especially in Germany, you can't conjure it away with arguments, so unfortunately there's not much you can do to help those not nominated."

Germany's team gathers for final preparations on Sunday, including tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7, before opening the Euros in Müller's Munich home stadium a week later against Scotland. The other group stage opponents are Hungary and Switzerland.

Germany are three-time European champions from 1972, 1980 and 1996.