Yes, the Falcons saw the 28-3 score in the Cowboys-Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

28-3 used to just be a football score. One that would signify that the game was essentially out of reach for the losing side.

Then, the Atlanta Falcons blew the 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, leading to the number living on in infamy as a meme and a reminder to Atlanta of one of the worst moments in their long sports history.

Several years later, any game that becomes 28-3 brings on the jokes and the Falcons are immediately alerted. So when the Arizona Cardinals took a 28-3 lead over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Atlanta made sure to let people know that, yes, they were aware of the scoreboard.

No need to @ us. We already know... 🙄 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2020

Arizona chimed in as well, noting that they didn't want any bad voodoo coming their way.

Don't be bringing that energy here. https://t.co/svTWF3Ls24 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 20, 2020

The depressing reference to the team's past comes at a time when Atlanta fans have already felt enough heartbreak. On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS, finishing off a series in which the team blew a 3-1 lead.

That moment joins the Falcons' Super Bowl and Georgia's National Championship as the trifecta of sports pain for the city.

The good news is that the Falcons won on Sunday, the bad news is the team is still 1-5. Being an Atlanta fan is not easy, and it's clear that the 28-3 jokes aren't going anywhere. All the team can do now is get out ahead of it.