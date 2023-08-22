Yes, British Leyland did actually make some great cars
British Leyland: a reliable source of jokes for ‘Fawlty Towers’, Private Eye and anyone searching for a symbol of Failing Britain in the 1970s.Autocar
Austin 1300 GT (1969)Autocar
Innocenti Mini Cooper 1300 (1972)Autocar
Innocenti Bertone Mini (1974)Autocar
Jaguar XJ12 (1971)Autocar
Jaguar XJ-S (1975)Autocar
Leyland P76 (1973)Autocar
Leyland P76 (1973)Andrew Bone
MGB GT V8 (1973)MG
Land Rover Range Rover (1970)Autocar
Rover SD1 (1976)Autocar
Triumph 2.5 PI (1969)Autocar
Triumph Dolomite Sprint (1973)Autocar
Triumph Stag (1970)Autocar
Triumph TR8 (1979)Autocar
Wolseley 2200 (1975)Autocar
