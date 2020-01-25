Yes, you can bet that the 49ers will blow a 28-3 lead (but you shouldn’t)

The number of Super Bowl prop bets is limited only by the creativity of those devising them. For Super Bowl LIV, the folks at PointsBet have plucked a fairly low piece of low-hanging fruit in crafting a prop wager that calls back to Super Bowl LI.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the odds of the 49ers blowing a 28-3 lead have been set at 100-1.

It’s an obvious reference to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s most recent Super Bowl experience, as the Falcons offensive coordinator. Three years ago, Atlanta led the Patriots 28-3 in the second half, and the Patriots stormed back and won.

Apart from the lowbrow humor of the bet, it’s a horrible wager at 100-1. Given the lessons learned by Shanahan during that experience and the potency of current team’s running game, a 28-3 lead definitely would not be blown this time around.

That the 49ers would even build a 28-3 lead is a longer shot than 100-1; building it and blowing it is more like a million to one shot, at best.

But people will spend money on anything, and more than a few Patriots fans who are perusing the menu of options may be inclined to burn some cash on a proposition that should be paying off much, much more than $100 for every dollar wagered. Then again, if they’ll buy the bet at only 100-1 in the name of sticking it to the Falcons more than 1,000 days later, why not offer it at that rate?