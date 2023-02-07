Yes, Bengals should bring back CB Eli Apple in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is one of the more polarizing figures in the modern NFL, a role he’s embraced while otherwise turning his on-field career around with a perennial contender.

But the overblown social media narratives about Apple and little else should dissuade the Bengals from bringing him back again.

Apple’s name doesn’t come up majorly in Bengals’ free-agent discussions. After all, he played last year on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million and he’s shoved aside for big names like Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell, to name a few.

Yet there are plenty of reasons to argue Apple should be a priority on the same level of those names.

For one, Apple’s good. The silly impression-farming “lowlight” videos that make the rounds on Twitter aren’t real life. Not anymore, at least. Apple has thrived in the Cincinnati culture and Lou Anarumo’s scheme. He stepped in for 660 coverage snaps in 2021, his first year with the team, and let up 39 receptions with two interceptions, per PFF. In 2022, 585 with 41 receptions.

In 2021, Apple wasn’t supposed to see a ton of work while Trae Waynes was the supposed No. 1. Same story in 2022, where he was going to cede snaps to rookie Cam Taylor-Britt eventually before No. 1 Chidobe Awuzie went down for the season.

Notice a trend? Apple’s not supposed to be the guy, yet he’s stepped in admirably twice, including effectively being the No. 1 for a chunk of last season. That’s incredibly valuable to have in a backup and the least the Bengals should expect from the No. 10 pick in 2016.

Apple won’t have to be the guy next year if the trio of Awuzie-Taylor-Britt-Mike Hilton can stay healthy. But depth behind those three is scarily thin. Bringing back Apple reinforces that depth is superb fashion and has the added bonus of lessening the importance of drafting cornerback very early.

The team has spent this long developing him in the program, why stop now? It’s easy to forget he only turns 28 this summer. And did anyone mention Spotrac projects his next contract at an average annual value of $11.6 million over two years? That’s rather easy to justify with Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill on rookie deals in the secondary and Bates likely gone. There’s big value to the way he can mentor those younger guys, besides the other benefits.

Had a rare chance to talk to #Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie about the future of the secondary. He said that he thinks Eli Apple has continuously met expectations, even when the lens is amplified. “It gets heightened when the eyes are on you…he’s been playing well.” pic.twitter.com/NXsIQdpr3n — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 30, 2023

Like it or not, Apple is a sheer embodiment of the revamped program in Cincinnati, too. He’s a standard-bearer for the slogan “It’s About Us.” The outside noise about him didn’t matter — what he does in the program and on the field does. Teammates and coaches gush about him at every turn. Even he admits joining the Bengals revived his love for football and got him back on track.

In a way, the outside noise about Apple is similar to that underdog role these Bengals want to keep using. He’s not supposed to be playing this well on a contender. But he is, and if he’s willing to play that third or fourth corner role and stay in the place that revived his career, the Bengals should do whatever it takes, especially at a position of such importance.

