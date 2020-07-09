Yes, these 10 Hall of Famers actually played for the Red Sox

The storied history of the Red Sox includes no shortage of all-time great Hall of Famers, from Ted Williams to Carl Yastrzemski to Pedro Martinez. When we hear their names, we immediately associate them with Boston.

But there's another group of Hall of Famers who don't scream Red Sox, but actually spent a portion of their careers here.

The slick-fielding Luis Aparicio spent his final three seasons in Boston, memorably tripping around third in a crucial showdown with the Tigers for the 1972 pennant.

Frank Chance of Tinkers-to-Evers-to-Chance fame actually spent a year behind the bench, managing the Red Sox to an eighth-place finish in 1923.

Turn-of-the-century right-hander Jack Chesbro, a Massachusetts native, made the final appearance of his career with his hometown team in the 1909 season finale.

None of them make the following list, however, which is the 10 Hall of Famers we still can't believe suited up for the Red Sox, from a 300-game winner to a stolen base king to one of the greatest pure hitters of all time.

