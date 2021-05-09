Yermin Mercedes' 2-run triple
Yermin Mercedes hits his second triple of the day, bringing home 2 more runs and boosting the White Sox lead, 5-1
With champion Ryan Bader competing at 205 pounds, the promotion has implemented an interim strap.
If only it was that simple for the Minnesota Vikings to help get Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers outside of the division.
Massachusetts vs. Connecticut. Who takes it?
Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.
DK Metcalf races 100m at the USATF Golden Games, live on Peacock.
Star players rarely go out gracefully, but the future Hall of Famer's departure from Anaheim was especially uncomfortable.
Even if Medina Spirit is ultimately disqualified, it is unlikely that bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby winning horse will be affected.
The Pittsburgh Penguins secured home ice advantage in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday while the Boston Bruins loss to the New York Rangers removes them contention for the top spot.
The Packers have shown no inclination to trade Aaron Rodgers. And Rodgers is not believed to have the Cleveland Browns on his wish list of destinations. Even if both things were to occur, the Browns wouldn’t bite. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns aren’t interested in trading for Rodgers. [more]
During the 2021 draft, the NFL ran a commercial for the May 12 schedule release. The 30-second spot hyped “Rodgers vs Mahomes” as one of the games to be played in the first-ever 17-game season. With the schedule release three days away, there’s a new version of the commercial. And “Rodgers vs Mahomes” is gone. [more]
The Titans spent a pretty penny to bring Dupree in.
The Warriors defeated the Thunder, 118-97. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 34 points, four rebounds and seven assists, his 5th consecutive game with 30+ points, while Mychal Mulder added 25 points in the victory, including a career-high seven 3PM (7-13). Ty Jerome tallied 23 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Warriors improv
Steph knows what the NBA wants, but he knows he can't say anything.
Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger win $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after penalty to Noah Gragsons JR Motorsports team.
The Cowboys made six total cuts this week, including four at one time. Find out who all the Cowboys are releasing.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Bayern Munich may have wrapped up a record-breaking ninth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, but sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski still has one more historic target in his sights.
Steph Curry put on a show in three quarters of play against the Thunder on Saturday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers give praise to Tyrese Maxey for his performance in their win over the Detroit Pistons.
Unable to dress the usual 18 skaters because of injuries and other absences, the Washington Capitals rallied for one accomplishment with the playoffs on the horizon but fell short of another. Lars Eller tied it with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Saturday night to guarantee they'll open the playoffs at home. Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.