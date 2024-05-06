Yellowjackets sweep UMAC track championships

May 5—MORRIS, Minn. — Despite an extended run of success for the Wisconsin-Superior men's and women's track programs, the Yellowjackets still found new ground to break on Saturday.

The UWS women won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championship for the first time on Saturday at Minnesota Morris. UWS led by 10 points after Friday's events and pulled away Saturday for a team total of 185 and a 56-point margin of victory.

Distance running netted UWS the most points, including taking four of the top five places in the 5,000 meters led by winner Simone Stephens (19:28.74). Stephens also had third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,500.

Emma Johnson set a personal best in discus with a winning mark of 36.60 meters (120 feet) to go with a second place in hammer throw and third in the shot put.

The UWS men claimed their third consecutive conference title and seventh since 2016. UWS outdueled Martin Luther 253-237.

Senior Nate Ohman, a Northwestern alum from Lake Nebagamon, swept the men's throwing events. He took the hammer throw on Friday, then won the shot put (15.74 meters/51 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and discus (41.46 meters/

136 feet, 1/4 inch), both of which were personal bests. Ohman's winning discus throw was 1.19 meters (3 feet, 10 3/4 inches) ahead of a familiar foe, his brother Greg, who competes for Minnesota Morris.

Aidan Doherty paced the field in the 1,500 with a 4:08.40, with UWS teammates finishing in three of the next four places behind him. Zach Reese followed up a fifth-place finish in that group by winning the 5,000 in 16:34.17.

UWS also won the 4x400-meter relay, while Ben Babcock took third in the triple jump but broke the Yellowjackets' school record with a jump of 13.43 meters (44 feet, 3/4 inch).