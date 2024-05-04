Yellowjackets softball held to one hit

May 3—MANKATO — Wisconsin-Superior softball faced what it hopes is not a foretaste of games to come on Friday, getting dumped 8-0 by league-leading Bethany Lutheran to start the last weekend of Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play.

Bethany, at 17-2 in the league, is attempting to close out the regular season title and with it hosting duties for next week's league tournament. UWS is safely in the postseason in third place.

The Vikings scored five times on three hits and an error in the first inning, and UWS didn't have much of a response. The only Yellowjackets hit was a leadoff double from Ellie Macal to start the second inning.

Kayla Senne shut UWS down from there, just two further walks in the five-inning contest. She struck out four.

UWS (22-12, 11-5 UMAC) will face Bethany again on Saturday in a doubleheader to end the regular season.