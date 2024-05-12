Yellowjackets report: UWS softball walks it off into NCAA tourney

May 11—MANKATO — Wisconsin-Superior softball, and centerfielder MyKenzie Leccia in particular, had a moment to remember on Saturday, May 11 with a 6-5 walk-off win over Bethany Lutheran in the championship of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.

Leccia doubled to the left-center field gap with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Zoe Thomson with the tournament-winning run. With the conference championship in hand, UWS awaits its assignment for the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in program history.

UWS got off to a good start, scoring three times in the first inning, but fell behind 5-3 going to the bottom of the fifth.

Larissa Snyder's leadoff triple in the fifth inning, followed by an RBI groundout from Thomson, started the comeback, and a pinch-hit RBI single by Jessica Jacobson tied it at 5 in the sixth inning.

Though playing on the top-seeded Vikings' home field, third-seeded UWS had last at-bat due to being the undefeated team in the title matchup, and when Thomson doubled to lead off the seventh, the Yellowjackets appeared to be in the driver's seat. However, two outs without advancing the runner put the pressure on Leccia to deliver, which she did en route to being named tournament most valuable player.

Leccia had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the game, while Ellie Macal and Karen Balabon also had two hits.

Samantha Swartz took over in the pitcher's circle in the fourth inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings.

UWS (26-13) will find out Monday morning where and when they will begin the NCAA tournament later in the week.

Wisconsin-Superior's luck ran out on Saturday in the UMAC baseball tournament with a pair of close losses in the championship game of the double-elimination tournament, 9-7 and 8-6 to Crown in St. Paul.

UWS, which defeated Crown on Friday to reach the championship game, fell behind 6-3 after three innings in game one and never quite got back in front, despite closing within a run twice before a ninth-inning insurance run for the Polars.

Tanner Voight had a massive game, going 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Nick Fredrison, Isaac Fugere and Noah Dagostino recorded two hits apiece.

UWS employed five pitchers, with starter Adam Jensen taking the loss after he allowed four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

In the second game, UWS fell behind again. It was 5-2 Crown after three innings but this time the Yellowjackets recovered to tie it up with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Crown's Matthew Shaugabay broke the tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and a follow-up RBI single gave the Polars an 8-5 lead heading to the late innings. UWS picked up an unearned run in the seventh inning but got no closer.

Dagostino, Voight and Payton Steiner had two hits apiece.

Starting pitcher Declan Higgins took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) in two innings.UWS finishes the season with a record of 22-19.