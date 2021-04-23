Yellowjackets report: UWS soars past Eagles with late tallies in UMAC men's soccer action

Apr. 23—Blake Hanson and Blake Perry scored goals to lead Wisconsin-Superior to a 2-0 victory over Northwestern in a UMAC men's soccer match Thursday before 89 at Reynolds Field in Roseville, Minnesota.

The teams went more than an hour without anybody scoring when Hanson scored on an assist by Pontus Tavemark at 74:27, then Perry scored his ninth goal of the season unassisted at 83:29.

Ulrik Lager had four saves to earn his third shutout of the season for UWS (7-0 overall, 6-0 UMAC) while Austin Gunkel had five saves for Northwestern (5-11, 1-5).