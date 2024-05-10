Yellowjackets report: UWS baseball routs hosts in UMAC tourney

May 9—ST. PAUL — Wisconsin-Superior got off to a roaring start in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball tournament on Thursday, May 9, as the hosts wiped out Northwestern 12-0 on their home field.

Aiden Pfeifer threw seven shutout innings for a complete game after the Yellowjackets triggered the run rule with a five-run seventh. Pfeifer allowed four singles, striking out five and walking two.

Tanner Voight homered to left field three batters into the game for a 2-0 lead, followed immediately by an Isaac Fugere solo shot. Cole Ondrus doubled the advantage with a three-run dinger in the fourth inning, and UWS added a seventh run on a wild pitch in the fifth before killing off the game two innings later.

Ondrus finished with five RBIs in a 2-for-4 day, while Fugere was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored three times.

The Yellowjackets will face Crown on Friday afternoon with the winner earning a spot in Saturday's championship game.

Wisconsin-Superior scored early and held on for a 6-4 win over Minnesota Morris in their first game at the UMAC softball tournament on Thursday, May 9 in Mankato.

UWS loaded the bases in the first inning without putting a bat on a ball thanks to two walks and a hit batter. Ellie Macal and Bella Garley delivered two sacrifice flies with Indigo Fish doubling in a run in between.

Larissa Snyder made it 4-0 with her RBI double in the second inning, followed by a second Macal sac fly to build the lead.

UWS went up 6-0 in the fourth before the Cougars countered, scoring three times in the fifth inning. UMM added a run in the seventh with a two-out RBI double but the rally was quickly extinguished, sending UWS into a Friday game against host and regular-season champ Bethany Lutheran for the first spot in Saturday's championship.

Fish, Carly Stuckmayer and MyKenzie Leccia had two-hit games for UWS. Garley allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings for te win. She walked four and struck out two. Samantha Swartz picked up the save, allowing one run on three hits over the rest of the day.