Yellowjackets fall to Shelbyville on the road

Aug. 26—SHELBYVILLE — The Dragons of Shelbyville handed Alto a 43-12 loss on Friday evening at Dragon Stadium in the season opener for both clubs.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Dragons outscored the Yellowjackets 35-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding advantage.

Alto quarterback Keegan Davis led his squad in rushing (16-135) and averaged a healthy 8.44 yards per carry. He ran for one touchdown in the game.

Davis went 9-17-1 through the air for 82 yards.

Alto's leading pass catcher was Tim Bond (3-51).

Anthony Birmingham added 89 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Leading the Jacket defense was Brian Guevara (10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss), Tyler Jordan (8 tackles, 1 pass break up and Davis (7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss).

Mason Nelson recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback sack for the Jackets, who entertain Pineland West Sabine at 7:30 p.m. Friday. West Sabine lost its opener to Tenaha Friday by a 21-20 margin.