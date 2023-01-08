If you’re in the yellow, you’ll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) will wrap up their seasons Sunday with a divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Since their Week 1 matchup ended in a tie, neither team found any rhythm to build off in order to turn in a successful season. Now, both teams enter this finale looking to secure extremely high draft capital.

Those in the yellow region of the broadcast map will get the AFC South game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for this matchup will be Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color commentator).

While the players will be competing hard for a win, the fanbases may be rooting for losses. The Texans can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick with a loss while the Colts can secure a top-five selection if they lose.

We’ll see which team comes out on top in that regard by the end of Sunday.

