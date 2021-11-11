If you’re in the yellow, you’ll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 10 matchup.

This is the first time these two teams will meet in 2021, which means the Colts will get their first look at the No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. Indy opened the week as 10.5-point home favorites.

Those in the yellow region of the TV map will get the divisional game on the local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for this game will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst) and Sherree Burris (sideline).

