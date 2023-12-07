If you’re in the yellow, you’ll get Colts vs. Bengals on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) are riding a four-game winning streak as they prepare to visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) at Paycor Stadium for a Week 14 matchup.

Those in the yellow area of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for the CBS crew this week will be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (color commentary), Jay Feely (color commentary) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline).

Both the Colts and the Bengals are right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. The Colts currently hold the No. 7 seed while the Bengals are right there behind the quartet of 7-5 teams.

The Colts opened the week as slight road favorites, but it appears the lines may be shifting toward favoring the home team. Either way, this game will have heavy implications for the playoff picture.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire