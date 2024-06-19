These Are the Yellow Jersey Contenders at the 2024 Tour de France

THOMAS SAMSON - Getty Images

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 29th in Florence, Italy with a hilly road race that will determine the first riders to pull on the yellow jersey as the leader of the Tour’s General Classification–in other words, the Tour’s overall leader.

First awarded during the 1919 Tour de France, the maillot jaune’s true origins are murky. Some say it was yellow to match the color of the newsprint that the L’Auto-Vélo sports newspaper–the Tour’s founding sponsor–was printed on. Others say yellow wool was the cheapest fabric option at the time and was therefore chosen to construct the jersey worn by the Tour’s overall leader so that spectators could identify him more easily.

Regardless of how it came to be, the yellow jersey is now one of the most notable and recognizable symbols in cycling, and riders consider it a career-defining achievement just to wear it for a day.

But the Tour’s biggest battle is the fight to wear the maillot jaune on the Tour’s last day, atop the final podium in Nice. (In case you missed le memo, this year’s Tour isn’t finishing in Paris; due to the Summer Olympics, it’s finishing in Nice.) This rider is the overall champion of the Tour de France, an accomplishment that gives those who achieve it a place within the pantheon of cycling’s greatest riders.

The list of contenders for the 2024 Tour de France is topped by the two riders who have dominated the last four editions, with each winning the French grand tour twice. One of them–if he even starts the Tour–will be trying to complete a miraculous comeback. The other–if he wins the Tour–will achieve something that hasn’t been done in more than 25 years. And behind them, several riders are competing to either pull-off a major upset or stand beside them on the podium in Paris three weeks later.

Here’s a run-down of this year’s yellow jersey contenders:

The Defending Champion

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike)

The Tour’s two-time defending champion, Vingegaard started the season in terrific form, winning three of four stages and the overall at the O Gran Camiño stage race in February, and then two stages and the overall at Tirreno-Adriatico in March. He was so good that by the end of Tirreno-Adriatico we were wondering how the Dane could possibly stay at such a high level through the start of the Tour de France.

But then a terrible crash at April’s Tour of the Basque Country took down Vingegaard–and a couple other Tour contenders–and everything changed. After laying in a ditch for a few minutes, Vingegaard abandoned the race and was later revealed to have suffered a broken collarbone, a few cracked ribs, and a punctured lung. His Tour de France participation was suddenly the least of his concerns.

But after spending 12 days in the hospital and several weeks recovering at home, Vingegaard has since resumed training and recently joined several members of what is assumed to be Visma’s Tour de France squad at a training camp in the French Alps. At first, the team said the Dane had a 50/50 chance of lining up at the Tour de France and would only do so if he were 100 percent ready to challenge for a third consecutive victory.

But they’ve since lowered their expectations, saying that the 27-year-old will start the Tour if he’s able to be “competitive.” Given the photos we’ve seen coming out of the team’s Alpine training camp, we think Vingegaard will easily hit the team’s lowered bar. Will he raise it once the race begins? Is Visma bluffing? That remains to be seen.

We expect the final announcement to go right down to the wire, making his participation–and the identification of the team’s leader if he doesn’t race the Tour–the biggest question heading into the start of the Tour.

The Favorite

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Before the season began, Pogačar announced that he would be riding the Giro d’Italia for the first time in his career and then attempting to win the Tour de France for a third time later in the summer.

Riding the Giro made perfect sense at the time: even before other riders had added the Italian grand tour to their programs, Pogačar became the top favorite. Assuming he were to win the race, he could then go to the Tour with nothing to lose. Still, we thought his stated goal of becoming the first rider since 1998 to win the Giro and the Tour in the same season was rather unrealistic, mainly because Vingegaard would be building his season around winning a third Tour of his own.

Like Vingegaard, Pogačar started his season in dominant fashion, winning almost every race he entered, often convincingly. But still, we thought, there’s no way a rider–even a once-in-a-lifetime talent like Pogačar–could race the Giro and then stand a chance against a grand tour rider like Vingegaard, a rider who seemed to know how to get the better of the Slovenian at the Tour.

But then came that now infamous crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, an incident that–cruelly–might have eliminated the Pogačar biggest Tour de France obstacle.

He took care of business in Italy–and then some–by winning six stages and the maglia rosa by nearly ten minutes. More importantly, he emerged from the Italian grand tour healthy and fresh given the fact that the course and the competition offered few challenges to the 25-year-old.

Vingegaard has made it easy to forget that Pogačar won back-to-back Tours of his own in 2020 and 2021 before being the runner-up in both of the Dane’s victories. With question marks surrounding Vingegaard and perhaps the strongest team that Pog’s ever had supporting him, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 Tour de France, thereby adding the historic Giro-Tour double to his already-stellar resume. And we think he’ll do it even if Vingegaard makes it to the starting line in Florence next Saturday.

The Challenger

Primož Roglič (BORA-hansgrohe)

Were it not for one bad day at the end of the 2020 Tour de France, Roglič might be the only current rider to have won all three grand tours. Already a winner of the 2019 Vuelta a España, Roglič went into the penultimate stage of the 2020 Tour wearing the yellow jersey, with just an uphill time trial to the summit of a climb called La Planche des Belles Filles standing between him and the biggest victory of his career.

But the Slovenian exploded–in a bad way–on the steep climb while another Slovenian–an upstart named Tadej Pogačar–put in the ride of his life. In an instant, Roglič’s dream quickly became a nightmare, one that extended for the next few seasons as he was forced to watch his subsequent chances to win the Tour de France go up in smoke due to crashes and the emergence of his teammate: Jonas Vingegaard. He won last year’s Giro d’Italia–coincidentally, in an uphill time trial on the penultimate day–but it was easy to sense the Slovenian’s desire to have another shot at winning the Tour.

So Roglič transferred to a German team–BORA-hansgrohe–this past off-season and hopes that the change of scenery will give him the freedom and the support he needs to finally win the Tour de France. And at 34-years-old, this might be his last chance to do so.

He’s had an up and down season so far. He was “meh” at Paris-Nice in March, then was leading the Tour of the Basque Country before going down in the crash that took out Vingegaard. He abandoned the race immediately, but was less injured than the others and soon resumed training with minimal adjustments to his racing program.

He returned to racing in June and won two stages and the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné–but in true Roglič style almost lost the race after cracking on the final climb of the final stage. He held on to win by eight seconds, but the near-collapse called to mind memories of his previous catastrophes.

To be fair, Roglič was clearly timing his peak for the Tour de France, so his bad day could actually be a good omen, one that foretells even better days still to come. Should that happen, he’ll start the Tour de France as the rider with the talent (and possibly the team) best-equipped to upset Pogačar, and in doing so finally slay the demons still haunting him from 2020.

The Podium Contenders

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step)

It’s been 48 years since a Belgian has won the Tour de France, something that has ruined the careers of several riders from the cycling-mad nation, riders who at one time looked capable of ending the country’s drought, but succumbed to the intense pressure and media scrutiny.

Then along came Evenepoel, a former soccer player who looked like someone truly capable of becoming the “next Eddy Merckx.” After switching from soccer to cycling, he won 34 of his first 44 races. He won the elite world road race championship in 2022, the elite world time trial championship in 2023, and most importantly, he gave Belgium its first grand tour victory since 1978 by winning the 2022 Vuelta a España.

In 2023 Evenepoel avoided the natural temptation to ride the Tour de France, instead focusing on the Giro d’Italia. After winning two stages, he went into the Giro’s first rest day wearing the maglia rosa, but tested positive for COVID-19, a crushing blow for the rider and his fans. He then came up short in defending his title at the Vuelta, but the Belgian and his team decided it was time to target the 2024 Tour de France anyway.

Like Roglič, his season has been a mixed bag so far. He also underwhelmed at Paris-Nice, then broke his collarbone and shoulder in that same crash at the Tour of Basque Country.

Like Roglič, he also made his return to racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné where–like Roglič–he had mixed results, crushing the race’s only individual time trial but coming up a bit short in the mountains. He ended the race seventh overall, but–like Roglič–reminded everyone that his goal is the Tour–not the Dauphiné.

But unlike Roglič, Evenepoel has yet to prove that he’s a consistent grand tour contender. Yes, he won the Vuelta in 2022, but he’s failed to finish on the podium of any grand tour since. To make matters worse, his Soudal-Quick Step team falls far short when compared to the teams of the Tour’s other GC contenders.

Adding Spain’s Mikel Landa this past off-season will certainly give the Belgian at least one trusted lieutenant in the mountains. But with teams like UAE, BORA, and INEOS coming to the Tour with two–or three–support riders who would be GC leaders of just about any other team in the race, it’s hard to see Soudal-Quick Step dictating the race the way a team defending the yellow jersey often needs to.

At best, Evenepoel wins a stage–perhaps the time trial on Stage 7–and then spends a day or two in the yellow jersey before “fading” to a top-5 finish. Even though it’s not enough to break Belgium’s Tour drought, a podium would be a dream for the Belgian. A result like that would make Evenepoel–who’s still quite young–a bona fide Tour contender, which in turn might be enough to find his team a new sponsor or two and the money it needs to bolster his Tour squad heading into 2025.

Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers)

A Spaniard hasn’t won the Tour de France since Alberto Contador in 2009, which is a rather long dry-spell for the third-winningest nation in Tour de France history. But the future's looking brighter for the former cycling powerhouse, thanks in large part to the emergence of Rodríguez, who finished fifth overall and won the mountainous Stage 14 in stunning fashion in last year’s Tour de France. (Watch the new season of Netflix’s Tour de France: Unchained to see what we mean.)

Still just 23-years-old, the man from Andalusia already has quite an impressive resume. But he’s kicked his development up a notch so far this season with a stage win and second-place overall at the Tour of the Basque Country, followed by his first overall victory at a WorldTour stage race, the Tour de Romandie.

Like Roglič and Evenepoel, Rodríguez used the Critérium du Dauphiné to put the finishing touches on his form for the Tour de France, and he was one of the race’s most consistent riders, winning Stage 8 and finishing fourth overall–just off the podium.

At the Tour, we’ll know more about his chances of finishing on the podium by the end of Stage 7’s individual time trial. If Rodríguez has one “growth edge,” it’s his time trialing. If he can avoid losing too much time to men like Roglič and Evenepoel–and then rides well on the gravel roads of Stage 9–he’ll enter the second week as a bona fide podium contender.

In the end, his biggest competition might come from his own team, as INEOS looks be sending an absolutely stacked squad to the Tour de France that could include Colombia’s 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal and Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock, whose disappointing 2023 Tour de France was also captured during the new season of Unchained. The duo finished fourth and sixth respectively at the recent Tour de Suisse, and while Rodríguez should start the Tour as the team’s GC captain, he’ll be on a shorter leash than the leaders of other teams.

The Dark Horses

Adam Yates and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Yates and Almeida teamed up to dominate the recent Tour de Suisse, winning two stages apiece and finishing first and second overall, respectively. It’s hard to tell who was stronger: they finished just 22 seconds apart on GC, with the next-best rider another 2:40 behind them. It was an utterly Pogačar-esque performance.

Now they’re both heading to the Tour de France, where they will serve as a pair of “domestiques deluxes” on behalf of Pogačar, giving him perhaps the strongest roster he’s ever had supporting him at the Tour. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to ride for themselves.

At last year’s Tour de France, Yates–who came to the team from INEOS during the off-season–took advantage of everyone else marking Pogačar and escaped to take the victory–and the yellow jersey–on Stage 1. He then rode consistently alongside Pogačar throughout the rest of the Tour and was even given a greenlight to ride for himself when Pog cracked on the Col de la Loze near the end of Stage 17. He ended the Tour third overall, the best grand tour finish of his career.

Almeida is riding his first Tour de France, but despite being only 25-years-old has finished in the top-10 in five of the six grand tours he’s entered, highlighted by a podium finish in last year’s Giro d’Italia. Together, he and Yates will give UAE Team Emirates three riders capable of podium finishes, an embarrassment of riches not seen since Jumbo-Visma came to last year’s Vuelta a España with Vingegaard, Roglič, and American Sepp Kuss, the eventual winner.

The Tour is too complex of a race to think that these three will equal Jumbo’s 1-2-3 finish at the Vuelta. But they could certainly put two riders on the podium again. But for a team with such high ambitions, that will only be considered a successful result if one of the riders–preferably Pogačar–is on the top step.

Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla)

When Adam Yates escaped near the end of Stage 1 at last year’s Tour de France, only one rider had the good sense to follow him: his twin brother Simon. In the end, the Jayco AlUla rider was gapped by his brother on the uphill finish in Bilbao, a bittersweet result (for the brothers) that nonetheless made for great TV (for the fans).

Simon, who won the 2018 Vuelta a España and finished third at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, then quietly rode his way to a fourth-place finish by the end of the Tour, sandwiched between his brother in third and Rodríguez in fifth. His performance was easy to overlook given the riders around him, but it belied the fact that Yates–like his brother–is a consistent grand tour contender who’s always capable of a high finish when things go his way.

His form is a bit of a mystery–he hasn’t raced since finishing a rather anonymous eleventh overall at the Tour de Romandie in late-April. (Only Vingegaard could start the Tour with a longer gap between the Tour and his last competition.) He and his coaches clearly have a plan, and if it works, the Briton could complete a hat trick of grand tour podium finishes–and maybe get the better of his brother.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma–Lease a Bike)

If Vingegaard proves unable to start the Tour de France, don’t be surprised if Visma-Lease a Bike puts its Tour de France GC hopes on Jorgenson, an American who’s had a terrific season for the Dutch super-team since coming over from Movistar during the offseason.

In fact, it’s not a stretch to say that Jorgenson has been Visma’s lone bright spot during a season in which the team’s hopes have been decimated by crashes and injuries. First he won the tough Paris-Nice stage race in March, defeating Evenepoel and Roglič in the process. Then he won Dwars door Vlaanderen, a cobbled semi-Classic that many riders use as their final race before the Tour of Flanders.

But his biggest breakthrough might have come at the race he didn’t win: the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he almost stole the race on the final day from Roglič. We always knew he was a talented rider–and certainly a future champion–but he’s taken several huge steps since joining Visma, and now looks poised to lead the team in Vingegaard’s place–or at least serve as one of the Dane’s key domestiques if he starts the Tour.

Jorgenson has never raced a grand tour as a GC leader, but he raced the Tour twice with Movistar and proved in going for stage wins that the stage wasn’t too big for him. Frankly, we have no idea what to expect from the 24-year-old. Heading into the season, we didn’t see him winning Paris-Nice and we definitely didn’t see him almost winning the Dauphiné. But this is clearly a rider who is only beginning to tap into his potential, so we’re not doubting him anymore.

Egan Bernal and Thomas Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers)

While INEOS is being coy about its Tour de France roster, we’ll be surprised if Bernal and Pidcock don’t join Rodríguez in Florence for the start of the Tour de France. Assuming the team also brings Great Britain’s Geraint Thomas (who won the Tour in 2018 and finished third at this year’s Giro d’Italia) and Belgium’s Laurens de Plus (fifth at the Dauphiné), one could argue that INEOS has a team that’s even stronger than UAE Team Emirates.

In 2019, Bernal won the Tour at just 22-years-old and then won the Giro two years later. But a terrible crash while training early in 2022 almost ended his career, and he’s been steadily building his way back ever since. Now he seems to be on the verge of something big given his performances so far this season.

His results have gotten better with each race he’s entered, culminating with a fourth-place finish at the recent Tour de Suisse, albeit more than three minutes behind Yates and Almeida. And while the team still hasn’t confirmed he’s even riding the Tour de France, if they’re serious about trying to put a rider on the podium, we can’t see the team leaving him at home.

Pidcock’s an entirely different story. The Briton excels in several disciplines: he’s won the world cyclocross championships, a gold medal in the mountain bike race at the Olympics, and a Tour de France stage atop Alpe d’Huez. But he’s not yet shown himself to be a GC contender in any of the three grand tours he’s raced so far in his career. His best finish was thirteenth overall in last year’s Tour, and as we saw in Unchained, he wasn’t close to being a true contender for the overall.

But Pidcock finished sixth at the Tour de Suisse and got stronger as the race progressed. Assuming he makes it through the World Cup mountain bike event he’s racing next weekend without crashing and hurting himself, he should head to the Tour, where it will be interesting to see how he juggles his own GC aspirations with the team’s goals. (Again, watch Unchained to see more about what we mean.)

Under Consideration

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who crashed out of last year’s Tour on Stage 1 and was on track for this year’s race before crashing out of the Tour de Suisse; Spain’s Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), who won a stage and finished sixth overall at last year’s Tour; and Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar), a rider who was once considered to be the future of Spanish cycling but has since taken a backseat to guys like Rodríguez. If things go their way, each of these riders could challenge for a top-5 finish this year, but given their form, recent injuries, and/or the competition, it’s hard to consider any of them a lock for that kind of result.

