Yellow Jackets host first 7v7 of summer

Jun. 6—THOMASVILLE — The reigning 6A state champion Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets hosted their first 7v7 of the summer on Tuesday. Florida High and Monroe's varsity teams showed up to take on the Yellow Jackets and Colquitt County's freshman team challenged the Central freshmen.

With the lack of a spring game, this was the first time the Jackets' coaching staff or players had a chance to face someone in a different jersey since the state title game back in December.

"That was great to finally go against not your own offense and your own defense to see something new," said Central head coach Justin Rogers. "I though our kids did really good first time doing that. I thought our energy was great, I thought we competed really well. I think that had a lot to do with, they were ready to go up against somebody else as well."

A big focus this summer for the Yellow Jackets' coaching staff is identifying production. After a record-breaking year of college signings, Central has a lot of great players to replace. For many of the young players, this first 7v7 was a chance to get their feet wet, but also a chance to earn their spot and show that they belong.

One player in a new spot is Tre'von Pringle. The incoming junior had a breakout year at the receiver position last year, but spent time at the star spot on defense on Tuesday. Freshman Gary Pringle also had a solid day, starting at the tight end position.

"I thought it was a really productive day for a lot of young guys. Kind of, the first time in some spots," Rogers said. "I thought the young guys were more just nice and steady. I don't know that they did anything that wow'd you, but they did a lot of things that you thought 'OK, you see signs of him being really good.'"