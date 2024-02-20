Yellow Jackets hire three new faces

Feb. 20—THOMASVILLE — After losing defensive coordinator Cam Clark to Duke University, the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is welcoming in some new faces.

The first face is that of Hunter Reese, who will be taking over as outside linebackers coach. Reese is coming from Troy where he both played and coached. Reese played the outside linebacker position for the Trojans and later returned as a graduate assistant coach.

"The biggest thing he gives is a wealth of knowledge both playing and coaching at a high level," said Central head football coach Justin Rogers. "Also, a lot of energy. He's a young guy, so he'll be enthusiastic and provide that. But, the biggest thing is just giving them (the players) a support role to where it's someone they can go to to talk to that they didn't have last year."

The other new faces will be taking over Clark's DC position. The first being Will Winston, who was announced as Central co-defensive coordinator just two days after Clark's departure. Winston is coming to Central from Ware County where he experienced tremendous success as the Gators defensive coordinator.

Winston's defense led Georgia class 5A in points allowed and won the 5A 2022 state title. Winston has a bevy of playoff success in his coaching career, winning the 3A state championship in 2006 at Peach County and finishing as a semi finalist in 2014 and a runner up twice with Fitzgerald.

Also being named co-defensive coordinator is a familiar face, Seth Boyett. Boyett was a member of the Yellow Jacket coaching staff last year, coaching inside linebackers. It was a vital unit to Central's defensive success and a force to be reckoned with on the field.

"We hired Will Winston to come in and be our coordinator on defense. He's obviously got a great track record and has done a great job and so, he'll come in and run the defense. But, I wanted to keep our verbiage, our terminology, a lot of our stuff the same because we want to still play the same style of defense and the way that we call it," said Rogers about the decision to hire co-defensive coordinators. "So, that's where we wanted to name Boyett our co-defensive coordinator to help with that process as we're learning and growing and things like that because Boyett did everything in the box with our linebackers and knows them inside and out."